Discrimination against trans and non-binary people is rife in the UK, report finds

Transgender and non-binary people in the UK face discrimination in all aspects of their day to day life, a new study suggests.

Published on 29 September, TransActual UK’s ‘Trans lives survey 2021: Enduring the UK’s hostile environment’ report aims to highlight the reality of living as a trans and/or non-binary person in the UK.

It was found that a shocking 98% of transgender people do not think NHS transition related care is completely adequate.

In addition, almost half (45%) feel their GP does not have a good understanding of their needs as a trans person, a figure that rises to 55% for non-binary people.

This is something that was found to have a significant impact on respondents, with 57% of trans people saying they had avoided their GP when unwell due to a lack of understanding from them, as well as fear of discrimination.

Approximately one in seven of those surveyed said they had been refused care or treatment by a GP because of their trans status at least once.

This discrimination stretched to employment, with 63% of participants reporting a transphobic encounter when looking for work.

Accessing goods or services saw similar findings, with 72% saying they experienced this in this realm.