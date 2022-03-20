Kristen Stewart says she declined a cameo appearance in Scream 4

Spencer star Kristen Stewart revealed that she almost had a cameo role in the Scream franchise.

For the last 25 years, the Scream films have been a staple within the horror genre.

Alongside its unforgettable kills and one-liners, the franchise has featured some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jada Pinkett Smith and Emma Roberts, to name a few.

In a recent interview with Slant, the Twilight star revealed that she was almost cast in the fan favourite Scream 4.

When asked what type of role she was asked to play, Stewart revealed it was like a “Drew [Barrymore] character that gets killed in the beginning.”

“They created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing,” she explained.

“But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, ‘I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that.’ Do you know what I mean?”

In place of Stewart, Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Shenae Grimes (90210), Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Kristen Bell (Frozen) were all featured in the film’s opening scene.

Later in the interview, the Adventureland star said she would be open to appearing in a future instalment, stating: “Maybe. I would read the script.”

She then revealed that she recently rewatched the first film before calling it a “beautiful movie.”

“I love that movie. I’ve watched it recently, as an adult though. It’s so gnarly. I love the movie because it loves movies. The coolest part of Scream is what it says about film,” she said.

“It’s so self-aware. It folds in on itself like six times. I love how much [Wes Craven] loves movies and how embedded that is. It’s a total film nerd type of movie. It’s not just a slasher flick.”

Stewart’s interview comes a few months after she gushed about meeting the franchise’s star Neve Campbell at a restaurant.

In a January interview with W Magazine, the Charlie’s Angels actor said she had a “physical” reaction to seeing Campbell in person.

“I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do [it] to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn’t see or something,” she told the publication.

The 31-year old also revealed that her nerves initially prevented her from going over to The Craft star’s table. However, after noticing Stewart, Campbell graciously invited her over for a brief chat.

“It’s a physical thing—maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you’re like, ‘Yeah, cool. That’s them. They’re a person.’ There are some people that just get in there. Physically. And then your body goes, ahh,” she said regarding her starstruck experience.

With the recent announcement of Scream 6, there’s still a chance for Stewart to make an iconic appearance in the longstanding series.