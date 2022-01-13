Kristen Stewart had “physical” reaction to meeting Scream queen Neve Campbell

Kristen Stewart revealed that she got starstruck after recently bumping into Scream star Neve Campbell at a restaurant.

In an interview for W Magazine’s Best Performances issue, the Zathura: A Space Adventure star revealed that she had a “physical” reaction to seeing Neve in person.

“I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do [it] to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn’t see or something,” Kristen told the outlet.

The 31-year-old revealed that her nerves kept her from instantly running over to the horror icon who is best known for playing Sidney Prescott in all five Scream movies.

Kristen explained: “I’m like, ‘Just come say hi.’ And then my friend was like, ‘You should just go say hi.’ I was like, ‘No way.’

“And then she invited us to sit down and chat for a minute. I was like, ‘Man, I need to go see Scream [Five].’ I love that series so much.”

The former Twilight star then remarked that “it’s funny who actually starstrikes you.”

“It’s never who you expect,” she continued. “It’s a physical thing—maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you’re like, ‘Yeah, cool. That’s them. They’re a person.’ There are some people that just get in there. Physically. And then your body goes, ahh.”

With 2021 marking the 25th anniversary of the first Scream and the fifth instalment a mere day away, Neve has been discussing her iconic role more than ever.