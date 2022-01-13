Kristen Stewart had “physical” reaction to meeting Scream queen Neve Campbell

Kristen Stewart revealed that she got starstruck after recently bumping into Scream star Neve Campbell at a restaurant.
In an interview for W Magazine’s Best Performances issue, the Zathura: A Space Adventure star revealed that she had a “physical” reaction to seeing Neve in person.
“I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do [it] to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn’t see or something,” Kristen told the outlet.
The 31-year-old revealed that her nerves kept her from instantly running over to the horror icon who is best known for playing Sidney Prescott in all five Scream movies.
Kristen explained: “I’m like, ‘Just come say hi.’ And then my friend was like, ‘You should just go say hi.’ I was like, ‘No way.’
“And then she invited us to sit down and chat for a minute. I was like, ‘Man, I need to go see Scream [Five].’ I love that series so much.”
The former Twilight star then remarked that “it’s funny who actually starstrikes you.”
“It’s never who you expect,” she continued. “It’s a physical thing—maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you’re like, ‘Yeah, cool. That’s them. They’re a person.’ There are some people that just get in there. Physically. And then your body goes, ahh.”
With 2021 marking the 25th anniversary of the first Scream and the fifth instalment a mere day away, Neve has been discussing her iconic role more than ever.
In an interview with Pride Source, she said “it’s always really lovely” to have LGBTQ+ people tell her that they admire her portrayal of such a strong character in Scream.
“I mean, listen, it’s an honour to play such a strong woman and someone who’s not a victim and someone who takes over and holds her own and won’t allow life to get away with her,” Neve told the outlet about the legacy of Sidney Prescott. “But to realise the impact that has on other people’s lives and that it’s had a positive effect on people is the cherry on top.”
The star, whose character is at the core of the Scream franchise, explained that she thinks anyone who has “felt shut down in some way” or had to “push a glass ceiling” can relate to the perseverance of Sidney as she faced off against a serial killer four times over.
Neve added: “So I think it makes sense certainly for the queer community and gay men.
“But I think also just for anyone who has struggled with bullying or challenges, and in their youth especially.”
Scream 5 is out on 14 January 2022. You can watch the trailer below or by clicking here.