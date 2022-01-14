Jasmin Savoy Brown on how “exciting” it is to play Scream’s first gay character

Jasmin Savoy Brown plays Mindy in Scream 5, the first openly gay character in all five of the legendary movies.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Jasmin said it is “very cool” to bring LGBTQ+ representation to the films.

“It’s very cool, and any time I get to do any gay representation, it’s very exciting,” she said.

Jasmin praised Scream’s “true diversity” and added: “I thought: how lovely that I get to celebrate every piece of my identity, you know, as a woman of colour.

“I have my lesbo haircut, as I was told, in the film. It’s quite funny, because it is quite a gay haircut, and that’s the most important thing, to show off the different hairstyles that us homosexuals enjoy.”

Although very little is known about the characters in the fifth instalment, several of them are expected to have connections to the people in the first four films.

Fans also pieced together clues that hinted at Mindy’s sexuality, such as an LGBTQ+ pride pin that can be seen in one of movie the posters.

In Scream 4, Robbie Mercer (Erik Knudsen) said he is gay as Ghostface was about to kill him – though there was no clarity over whether or not he said this because it was true or because one of the film’s rules of surviving was to be gay.

With 2021 marking the 25th anniversary of the first Scream and the fifth instalment just being released, Neve Campbell has been discussing the iconic movies more than ever.