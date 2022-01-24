Scream: All 5 iconic slashers ranked from least to most camp

Scream is undoubtedly one of the most widely recognised and iconic horror franchises in history. The first, released in 1996, has been credited with revitalising the genre and even held the record for the highest-grossing slasher film in the world until the release of Halloween in 2018.

Despite initially ending as a trilogy in 2000, a fourth instalment came out 11 years later and a fifth 11 years after that. Released on 14 January 2022, Scream 5 will likely mark the beginning of a new era for the series after it made more than $55.4 million globally in the box office in its first five days – more than half of the $97.2 million its predecessor took during its entire cinematic run.

Strong female leads such as Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) combined with the humour and wit of the films instantly made Scream a cult classic – especially among members of the LGBTQ+ community. Although gay characters were never directly mentioned until the fourth instalment and an openly queer person doesn’t appear until the fifth, the mastermind of the movies, Kevin Williamson, recently revealed that they “are coded in gay survival” through his experiences as a gay man making him relate to the final girl’s struggle.

Be it the shade thrown by Gale or Scream’s film within a film, Stab, the exaggerated, amusing and theatrical nature of the franchise has remained consistent throughout its 26-year history. The newly released “requel” makes it the perfect time to rank all five films from least to most camp, especially as its increasing diversity opens it up to more audiences.

SPOILER ALERT FOR ALL FIVE SCREAM MOVIES, OBVIOUSLY!

5. Scream (1996)

Cast: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, Liev Schreiber and Drew Barrymore.

Is the original movie one of the best ever made? Yes. Is it the favourite of most Scream fans? Sure. Is it as camp as its successors? Absolutely not. Despite the many theories that Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) were secretly having a gay lover affair, they’re just that – rumours. The real sources of camp in this movie are the over the top ways in which the characters die, the legendary opening scene and Gale Weathers – a fierce journalist who consistently reads her cameraman for filth and is about as 1990s as is possible in everything she does and wears (look up pictures of her in the iconic chartreuse suit for proof). The likes of Tatum Riley embody how Scream goes hand in hand with comedy and horror, as after engaging in one of the franchise’s most meta interactions (“Please don’t kill me Mr. Ghostface, I want to be in the sequel!) Tatum realises that she is in real danger and has to try to escape. She decides to squeeze through a cat flap in the garage, resulting in the killer opening the door and crushing her when it lifts her to the top.

Not long after, Stu meets his demise when Sidney drops a television playing the original Halloween directly onto his face which electrocutes him to death. Very few horrors could think up, let alone pull off, such theatrical deaths – but Scream does it with ease. There’s also the matter of the opening scene which would later become a signature moment of every sequel to follow. Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) is targeted as she prepares to watch a scary movie with her boyfriend, resulting in both a humorous and terrifying interaction and showdown with the killer. Scream pushed horror boundaries further than ever by taking out one of its biggest names in the opening scene, solidifying the film’s status as camp through its exaggerated satirisation of the cliché that you always know who will survive based on how famous the person playing them is.

4. Scream 2 (1997)

Cast: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Laurie Metcalf, Elise Neal, Jerry O’Connell and Timothy Olyphant.

Sarah Michelle Gellar literally got thrown off a balcony after being chased through a sorority house. What more do you want, more gay icons meeting their demise in the most over the top ways possible? Well, don’t worry, because Scream 2 has you covered. Starring the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Tori Spelling and Portia de Rossi, the franchise’s first sequel boasts a star-studded line-up of legends who are responsible for most of its campiness. The OTT death of Jada’s Maureen Evans remains one of the most well known in Scream history, as she climbs onto the screen’s stage at the cinema to die in front of an audience watching in awe after being stabbed multiple times by Ghostface.

Tori Spelling makes a cameo as Sidney Prescott when Scream 2 introduces Stab, its movie within a movie. Stab amps up the creativity and humour by roping in major actors to satirise the events of the first film. Despite not playing a huge role in this instalment, it eventually goes on to serve as a focus of all three films that follow – giving it a notable mention at this stage of the ranking. Playing a stereotypical 1990s sorority girl, Portia leads during arguably the most camp scene of the entire movie when Sidney explores Delta Lambda Zeta deciding whether or not to pledge. “It’s really weird, isn’t it? To think this fuss is all because of you! I mean, not directly but in some 6-degrees-Kevin-Bacon way,” she says to the film’s heroine after meeting her. Portia’s depiction of the character as a bitchy sorority girl with attitude is everything that camp aims to be, but isn’t enough to lift Scream 2 as second from last in this ranking.

3. Scream 5 (2022)

Cast: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Marley Shelton.

The first Scream movie to feature an openly LGBTQ+ character, the fifth instalment’s main source of camp comes from its exaggerated level of self-awareness. The frequent references to its status as a sequel, reboot and remake run throughout and provide some of the franchise’s most comedic and meta moments to date. It owns the fact that it marketed itself as ‘Scream’ instead of ‘Scream 5’ to appeal to new audiences by using its film within a film series, Stab, to showcase in an overly dramatic climax and killer reveal.

Speaking of the film’s overdramatic nature, let’s discuss the fact that it has some incredibly violent scenes and intense injuries that apparently affect the characters in no way, shape or form. Amber Freeman is literally shot three times and set on fire and still able to get back up and run through the house screaming with a knife; Sidney falls from a balcony, is stabbed and hits her head on a kitchen counter which after a while barely seems to bother her; Gale gets shot and has her wound poked by Amber before she’s up and walking around moments later, and so forth. Are we mad at it? Not at all. It adds to the theatrical nature of Scream, as well as reinforcing the rules of surviving – such as the killer always coming back for one final scare.

Taking this one step further, Scream 5 serves as a major tribute to the OG film and cast which results in an ending that is eerily similar, yet different, to the original. It uses relatives of the original characters, appearances from surviving cast members of the first four films and a similar structure to the original Scream to deliver an homage to what fans first fell in love with. “You might be the most derivative one of them all, I mean Christ, the same house?” Sidney even tells the killer after being drawn back into Stu’s home from the first film.