Here’s your first look at upcoming gay romance set during the Cold War

A gay romantic war drama set in the Soviet Air Force during the height of the Cold War will be hitting the big screen very soon.

Firebird sees Sergey (Tom Prior) have his life “turned upside down” when Roman (Oleg Zagordnii) arrives at the airbase he works at.

It’s not long before the two develop feelings for one and another, but this gets all the more complicated when a love triangle forms between them and Luisa (Diana Pozharskaya).

The official synopsis for Firebird says: “Firebird is a touching love story set in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War.

“Sergey, a troubled young private, is counting the days till his military service ends.

“His life is turned upside down when daring fighter pilot Roman arrives at the base.

“Driven by curiosity, Sergey and Roman navigate the precarious line between love and friendship as a dangerous love triangle forms between them and Luisa, the secretary to the base Commander.”

Based on a true story, the three risk it all for love in the face of growing hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community at the time.