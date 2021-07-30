10 romantic films all gay, bisexual and queer men should watch

The queers haven’t had it easy when it comes to representation. In the words of God Save This Queen hitmaker Bimini Bon Boulash, “Not a joke, just a fact.” For a long time, queer people only saw themselves on screen as the ‘sidekick’ character whose sexuality was undefined and sole purpose in the narrative was to bring in the laughs. Now, the community are – we won’t say ‘thriving’ because so much more works need to be done – able to sit down, watch a film and identify with a queer leading character. Finally! Over the past few years, representation has dramatically improved – you can even find dedicated sections for LGBTQ+ films on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Here, we round up 10 of the best romantic dramas that all queer men need to watch and where you can stream them in the UK.