GLAAD report reveals more queer women were featured in major studio films

A new report has revealed that queer women and racial LGBTQ+ diversity reigned supreme in 2020 films from major studios.

According to GLAAD’s annual Studio Responsibility Index, 20 LGBTQ+ characters were counted and eleven of those roles were women. This is the first time that queer women characters have outnumbered queer men.

The racial diversity of LGBTQ+ characters also saw a six percent increase from 2019 to 2020. Out of the counted queer roles, 40 percent (eight characters) were characters of colour.

Two of those characters were Black, three were Asian-Pacific Islander, two were Latinx, and one was Indigenous.

Although this is a win, the report did make note that the data is still 17 percent lower than the record high of 57 percent from the 2017 SRI.

In terms of transgender and non-binary characters, there were zero representation in major studio films.

This has been a common theme over the last few years. The report goes on to say that the last transgender character featured was in the 2016 film Zoolander 2.

Another shortcoming that plagued major studios in 2020 was their lack of LGBTQ+ characters living with HIV. There was zero representation within the 44 films counted.

Bisexual characters saw a decrease from previous years as well. In 2020, it went from 14 percent to 10 percent, with only one film featuring a bi character (Harley Quinn).