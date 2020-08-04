28 of the best LGBTQ+ films you can watch right now on Netflix

The Old Guard (2020)

Cast: Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling

Based on the acclaimed comic book of the same name, the film focuses on a squad of centuries-old immortals and mercenaries – led by a hardened warrior called Andy (Charlize Theron) – who have the mysterious inability to die. The team’s mission of protecting the mortal world is thrown off balance with the awakening of the first new immortal in centuries (Kiki Layne), and the emergence of a new threat seeking to replicate and monetize their power. The Old Guard received wide acclaim from critics for Theron’s leading performance and the same-sex storyline between Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli’s characters, Joe and Nicky, due to the significant lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the action genre. In the film, the characters are believed to have been together for at least 900 years, and one scene between the pair in particular has been hailed as one of the most authentic – and passionate – queer movie scenes of 2020.