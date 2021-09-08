Zendaya says true feminism must include trans women

Zendaya has shown her support for the transgender community by sharing her view that feminism should include all women.

The 25-year-old sat down with British Vogue to discuss her decade-long career and views on the world.

When asked about her future, the Emmy-winning actress explained that she is not committed to timelines and doing things by a certain age.

Zendaya then went on to discuss feminism and shared that she thinks it needs to include “women that look like you, women who don’t look like you, women whose experiences are different than you.”

She believes feminism must be intersectional, adding: “That means black women, that means trans women, that means all women.”

The Shake It Up star went on to discuss her time on the show, making it clear that she knew what she stood for from very early on as she refused to have her first kiss on-screen when she was a teenager.

“I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera,’” she recalled.

Zendaya previously made history when she became the youngest ever Emmy recipient of the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Euphoria.

The American actress beat out the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer and Olivia Colman with her win.