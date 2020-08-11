Zendaya teases “beautiful” second season of Euphoria

Zendaya has teased the upcoming second season of Euphoria.

The actress, who plays lead character Rue Bennett, a recovering teenage drug addict, recently told InStyle that she ‘misses’ her character and that she’s like her “little sister in a lot of ways”.

“Going back to that character is a home base for me,” she explained, before adding: “There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it’s safer.

“There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren’t necessarily part of season 2. So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can’t wait.”

The controversial series became the breakout TV hit of 2019, with particular praise aimed at the show’s nuanced queer characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience.

For her performance as Rue, Zendaya earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

It’s unclear what will happen in season two – especially following that cliffhanger – Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat Hernandez, a body-conscious teen exploring her sexuality, has already said she wants her character to explore her queerness.

“I feel like in my personal life I’ve been gay as hell,” she told The New York Times. Her comment comes after she opened up about her own queer identity earlier this year.

“I think Kat’s a little queer, but that might be my perspective,” she explained, revealing she also wants her character to make bad decisions: “How else do you learn? You don’t. Until one day you make a good decision.”

If you’re not on board the Euphoria train yet, we’ve rounded up seven reasons why Euphoria is one of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ shows on television – check that out here.