Lil Nas X reveals he was almost cast in HBO’s Euphoria

International artist Lil Nas X was set to appear in the breakout teen show but chose to focus on finishing his debut album.

Lil Nas X is not unfamiliar with the spotlight, but in a new interview with Variety, the singer revealed he had planned on creatively branching out.

The 22-year-old has defied expectations as a newcomer artist to be a pioneering force of new-gen LGBTQ+Black representation.

“I see myself as a self-made-legend kind of situation, icon — all the great words to describe someone,” the singer explained in the interview.

Moving ahead, the rapper gave away that he had been considering making his debut acting appearance on the small screen for HBO’s Emmy-nominated series Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

However, the artist turned down the big shot acting role because he wanted to focus on his music career, specifically his debut album.

“I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album,” Lil Nas X explained.

“I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.”

Euphoria went back into production in March 2021 and is currently filming. A release date for the series is still unknown but it is speculated that it will premiere later this year.

Euphoria became the breakout television hit of 2019, with praise aimed at the show’s nuanced characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience.

For her performance as Rue, Zendaya became the youngest person in history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.