Zendaya makes history with first ever Emmy win for Euphoria

It’s what she deserves.

Zendaya has become the youngest ever Emmy recipient of the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and we couldn’t be prouder.

The 24 year-old American actress scooped up the win last night, beating out the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer and Olivia Colman.

For many, it will come as no surprise – Zendaya has become an unstoppable rising star.

After making her name under the Disney brand, most recognisably in Shake It Off and K.C Undercover, the actress moved onto the big screen; cementing her name as a serious contender with Marvel’s Spider-Man and for her performance in musical The Greatest Showman.

Zendaya, who has been regularly earmarked as one to watch, has rapidly risen through the ranks, but truly came into her own in the trippy HBO series, Euphoria.

The dark coming-of-age TV show, which tackles the challenging struggles lead character Rue (Zendaya) faces with drug addiction and high-school life, has quickly attracted a loyal, older Gen Z fan base compared to her previous younger Disney audience.

Euphoria enabled Zendaya to shed her sugar-coated Disney persona and, instead, shoulder the weight of heavier, more intimate acting roles.

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

In her acceptance speech, the newly awarded Emmy winner thanked her family, friends, and fellow cast, saying: “I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category, I admire you all so much, this is pretty crazy.

“To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do.

“And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you’re my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud.”

Over the weekend, Euphoria snagged other wins as Labyrinth was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

YOOOO!!! Huge congratulations to the brilliant, out of this universe genius that I have had the honor of working with, the one and only… @Labrinth You deserve this and so much more brother. https://t.co/h5z5eRCnvT — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 18, 2020

Euphoria raked in another award where the HBO hit show’s make-up team were recognised for the efforts, specifically Doniella Davy, Kirsten Sage Coleman, and Tara Lang Shah.