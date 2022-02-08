Culture

Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga “snubbed” after giving “performance of the year” in House of Gucci

By Conor Clark

Lady Gaga is not among this year’s Oscar nominees for her role in House of Gucci, which were revealed on the morning of 8 February.

The star was highly speculated to be getting nominated at the 94th annual Academy Awards for her depiction of Patrizia Reggiani during the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

The crime drama marked Gaga’s first major film role since her big-screen debut in A Star is Born, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Shallow and a nomination for Best Actress.

However, House of Gucci was the recipient of just one Oscar nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling – despite its mostly positive reviews.

Leading this year’s nominations was The Power of the Dog with a total of 12 nods, including best picture and best director for Jane Campion.

Dune follows this with 10 nominations, also including best picture.

Other highly nominated movies include West Side Story and Belfast, with Kristen Stewart also scoring her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

Nominated alongside the Panic Room star in the highly coveted category is Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).

Little Monsters have noted Gaga’s absence in the nominations, with thousands sharing their outrage on social media.

“Disgusted that our Gaga has been cruelly SNUBBED,” one infuriated fan wrote.

“Gaga really wrote an 80 page biography about Patrizia, got haunted by a possessed swarm of flies, studied animals, hired a psychiatric nurse and spoke with an Italian accent for 9 months only to get snubbed by the Oscars,” said another.

A third stated: “Since the OSCAR snubbed Gaga, She better win all EMMYs, GRAMMYs and the BAFTA. I won’t accept anything less from them.”

However, some fans believed Gaga went too hard in attempting to get an Oscar nomination during her promotion of House of Gucci.

“Gaga embarrassed herself campaigning just to be snubbed aur well,” someone wrote.

A second added: “Gaga snubbed for the best performance of the year as ‘Woman doing a Press Tour’.”

See how other fans reacted to Gaga’s snub below: