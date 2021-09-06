Benedict Cumberbatch defends straight actors playing gay characters

Benedict Cumberbatch has defended his decision to play a gay character in his new film, despite not identifying as one in real life.

In new movie The Power of the Dog, the 45-year-old plays Phil Burbank, a “sadistic rancher” who gets into a relationship with Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The actor has since revealed that this “wasn’t done without thought” and frequent conversations took place about the topic.

Speaking at the Telluride Film Festival, Cumberbatch said: “I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity, and inclusion.

“One of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private, hidden from view.”

Although his character is never directly described as gay in the movie, Cumberbatch previously played a gay man in The Imitation Game when he acted as Alan Turing.

He added: “It wasn’t done without thought. I also feel slightly like, is this a thing where our dance card has to be public? Do we have to explain all our private moments in our sexual history? I don’t think so.”

The Doctor Strange star went on to state that director Jane Champion “chose us as actors to play those roles. That’s her question to answer.”

Smit-McPhee also commented on the issue, explaining that he relates a lot to his character even though he is a straight man.