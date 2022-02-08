The nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards have been unveiled and LGBTQ+ stars are in the spotlight.

On Tuesday morning (8 February), actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced this year’s incredible lineup of nominated productions.

LGBTQ+ hit highlights include nomination for West Side Story, Tick, Tick … Boom!, Spencer and more. However, it comes as a surprise to see House of Gucci snubbed with leading actress Lady Gaga missing out on a Best Actress nomination.

Steven Spielberg’s cinematic musical adaptation of West Side Story has raked in the award nominations. The film has snagged up seven nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.

Despite not landing nominations for this year’s BAFTA’s, both Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield have been rightly recognised for the Oscars.

Kristen Stewart received a nod for her strong performance in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. This is the actress’ first time being nominated for the Best Actress category.

Both Kristen Stewart and Ariana Debose mark a historic moment. The pair have become the first openly gay performers to be nominated in 20 years. The last nomination for an out LGBTQ+ actor was in 2002 and awarded to Ian McKellen for Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! has also been nominated with Andrew Garfield up for the Best Actor category. The musical has also been listed under the Best Film Editing category.

Elsewhere, LGBTQ+ visibility has been rewarded in the Best Animated Feature categorisation.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a movie that follows a dysfunctional family around an apocalyptic scenario, has been nominated for its unique style. The film features an openly gay lead character and was well received by critics.

Similarly, the hit Pixar film Luca has been nominated. While the movie does not feature LGBTQ+ themes, the idea of it was “talked about” while it was being produced.

Disney’s Cruella has also been recognised in the 2022 Oscar nominations. While the show is not directly queer, it became the first movie by the franchise to feature an openly queer character in a live-action production. “I don’t think Disney has ever had a character quite like Artie before,” actor John McCrea tells GAY TIMES.

The movie was praised for its visuals and has been nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

A host has not yet been named for the Academy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 27.

As nominations have been rolled out fans have been reacting to the news across social media.

You can the full list of the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations here or below.

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

BEST SOUND

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

BEST FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Be Alive — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home