The nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards have been unveiled and LGBTQ+ stars are in the spotlight.
On Tuesday morning (8 February), actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced this year’s incredible lineup of nominated productions.
LGBTQ+ hit highlights include nomination for West Side Story, Tick, Tick … Boom!, Spencer and more. However, it comes as a surprise to see House of Gucci snubbed with leading actress Lady Gaga missing out on a Best Actress nomination.
Steven Spielberg’s cinematic musical adaptation of West Side Story has raked in the award nominations. The film has snagged up seven nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.
Despite not landing nominations for this year’s BAFTA’s, both Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield have been rightly recognised for the Oscars.
Kristen Stewart received a nod for her strong performance in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. This is the actress’ first time being nominated for the Best Actress category.
Both Kristen Stewart and Ariana Debose mark a historic moment. The pair have become the first openly gay performers to be nominated in 20 years. The last nomination for an out LGBTQ+ actor was in 2002 and awarded to Ian McKellen for Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! has also been nominated with Andrew Garfield up for the Best Actor category. The musical has also been listed under the Best Film Editing category.
Elsewhere, LGBTQ+ visibility has been rewarded in the Best Animated Feature categorisation.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a movie that follows a dysfunctional family around an apocalyptic scenario, has been nominated for its unique style. The film features an openly gay lead character and was well received by critics.
Similarly, the hit Pixar film Luca has been nominated. While the movie does not feature LGBTQ+ themes, the idea of it was “talked about” while it was being produced.
Disney’s Cruella has also been recognised in the 2022 Oscar nominations. While the show is not directly queer, it became the first movie by the franchise to feature an openly queer character in a live-action production. “I don’t think Disney has ever had a character quite like Artie before,” actor John McCrea tells GAY TIMES.
The movie was praised for its visuals and has been nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
A host has not yet been named for the Academy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 27.
As nominations have been rolled out fans have been reacting to the news across social media.
lady gaga & salma hayek in house of gucci: pic.twitter.com/QHXtcyxKJ0
— Lucas (@hausofarig) February 1, 2022
HOUSE OF GUCCI found dead in a ditch
— Ella Kemp (@ella_kemp) February 8, 2022
patrizia gucci truly did curse lady gaga pic.twitter.com/DW4SySebOk
— jack (@fkajack) February 8, 2022
prayer circle:
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
Kristen Stewart
🕯 Oscar 🕯
nomination
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
— Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) February 8, 2022
SHE MADE IT!! After getting SNUBBED by the SAG AWARDS, KRISTEN STEWART got IN with her FIRST OSCAR NOMINATION for BEST ACTRESS for SPENCER! And SHE DESERVES IT!! #OscarNoms #Oscars #FYC #kristenStewart
— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) February 8, 2022
THIS IS THE LIFE, BO-BO, BO-BO, BO.✨✨✨
ANDREW GARFIELD OSCAR NOMINATED FOR ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE LET’S GO!! #ticktickBOOM #OscarNoms #OscarforAndrewGarfield pic.twitter.com/wQtB4u7B4t
— mary 🕷 (@TASMANDRW_) February 8, 2022
You can the full list of the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations here or below.
BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
BEST ACTOR
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Dune (Jacqueline West)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
BEST SOUND
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
BEST FILM EDITING
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Be Alive — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)
No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home