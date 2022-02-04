BAFTAs 2022: Here’s a rundown of standout LGBTQ+ nominations

The nominations for the 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced (February 3). Here’s a list of the LGBTQ+ names in the running for an award.

It’s that time again – BAFTA nominations are upon us. With a handful of nominations spotlighting LGBTQ+ creativity, storylines and talent, there are also a few snubs to take into account. Here’s our breakdown of LGBTQ+ figures and films that have been nominated.

The unapologetic Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been recognised for its brilliant reception in the Outstanding British Film category. With a score produced by an openly gay and award-winning music composer, this tale of a Northern drag star with a dream has become a hit on and off the stage.

Since its release, House of Gucci has been inescapable. From its moves onto the big screen to Lady Gaga’s infamous press tour comments, there’s a lot about the film that will leave you mesmerised.

Whether you loved or hated it, the movie was well-received by critics. The autobiographical crime drama has been nominated for Outstanding British Film. Musician turned actress, Lady Gaga has also been put forward for the Leading Actress award.

The same category has given a nod to LGBTQ+ actress Tessa Thompson for her acclaimed role in Passing. The movie is based on the 1929 novel of the same name and Thompson has been praised for her performance.

Surprisingly, Kristen Stewart has not received a nod for her strong performance in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, despite the promising reviews following her on-screen stint. Andrew Garfield was similarly snubbed for his performance in Tik, Tik… Boom!

West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose has landed double nominations this year. The actress, who identifies as queer, has been recognised in Steven Spielberg’s cinematic musical adaptation for Supporting Actress and under the EE Rising Star Award.

Elsewhere, Aleem Khan, who is openly gay, has been nominated for his British film drama After Love in the director’s category. The drama has also been put forward for the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

In 2014, Khan received a BAFTA nomination for his short film Three Brothers.

Disney’s Cruella has also been recognised in the 2022 BAFTA line up. Although the show is not directly queer, it became the first movie by the franchise to feature an openly queer character in a live-action production. “I don’t think Disney has ever had a character quite like Artie before,” actor John McCrea tells GAY TIMES. The movie, which was praised for its aesthetic and visuals, has been nominated in Costume Design and Make Up & Hair categories.

Flee, an animated LGBTQ+movie, follows the plot of protagonist Amin who is planning to marry his fiance. The story explores Amin’s journey to flee his home country of Afghanistan as a refugee and seek safety in Denmark. The film has been recognised in the Animated Film BAFTA category.

Season 2 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Lawrence Chaney, has been nominated for BAFTA’s Scotland Audience Award.

The award, which is determined by public vote, allows voters to pick their favourite Scot on Screen from the past 12 months. It is the only category in the annual awards voted for by the public.

The current nominees for this year include David Carlyle (It’s A Sin), Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Jean Johansson (A Place in the Sun), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and David Tennant (Des).

Take a look at the full list of nominees below.

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renata Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swansong

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ruth Negga, Passing

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ann Dowd, Mass

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

EE Rising Star Award

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Lashana Lynch

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Ariana DeBose

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Make Up & Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Original Score

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Sound

Special Visual Effects

British Short Animation

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story