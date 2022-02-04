BAFTAs 2022: Here’s a rundown of standout LGBTQ+ nominations

The nominations for the 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced (February 3). Here’s a list of the LGBTQ+ names in the running for an award.
It’s that time again – BAFTA nominations are upon us. With a handful of nominations spotlighting LGBTQ+ creativity, storylines and talent, there are also a few snubs to take into account. Here’s our breakdown of LGBTQ+ figures and films that have been nominated.
The unapologetic Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been recognised for its brilliant reception in the Outstanding British Film category. With a score produced by an openly gay and award-winning music composer, this tale of a Northern drag star with a dream has become a hit on and off the stage.
Since its release, House of Gucci has been inescapable. From its moves onto the big screen to Lady Gaga’s infamous press tour comments, there’s a lot about the film that will leave you mesmerised.
Whether you loved or hated it, the movie was well-received by critics. The autobiographical crime drama has been nominated for Outstanding British Film. Musician turned actress, Lady Gaga has also been put forward for the Leading Actress award.
The same category has given a nod to LGBTQ+ actress Tessa Thompson for her acclaimed role in Passing. The movie is based on the 1929 novel of the same name and Thompson has been praised for her performance.
Surprisingly, Kristen Stewart has not received a nod for her strong performance in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, despite the promising reviews following her on-screen stint. Andrew Garfield was similarly snubbed for his performance in Tik, Tik… Boom!
West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose has landed double nominations this year. The actress, who identifies as queer, has been recognised in Steven Spielberg’s cinematic musical adaptation for Supporting Actress and under the EE Rising Star Award.
Elsewhere, Aleem Khan, who is openly gay, has been nominated for his British film drama After Love in the director’s category. The drama has also been put forward for the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.
In 2014, Khan received a BAFTA nomination for his short film Three Brothers.
Disney’s Cruella has also been recognised in the 2022 BAFTA line up. Although the show is not directly queer, it became the first movie by the franchise to feature an openly queer character in a live-action production. “I don’t think Disney has ever had a character quite like Artie before,” actor John McCrea tells GAY TIMES. The movie, which was praised for its aesthetic and visuals, has been nominated in Costume Design and Make Up & Hair categories.
Flee, an animated LGBTQ+movie, follows the plot of protagonist Amin who is planning to marry his fiance. The story explores Amin’s journey to flee his home country of Afghanistan as a refugee and seek safety in Denmark. The film has been recognised in the Animated Film BAFTA category.
Season 2 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Lawrence Chaney, has been nominated for BAFTA’s Scotland Audience Award.
The award, which is determined by public vote, allows voters to pick their favourite Scot on Screen from the past 12 months. It is the only category in the annual awards voted for by the public.
The current nominees for this year include David Carlyle (It’s A Sin), Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Jean Johansson (A Place in the Sun), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and David Tennant (Des).
Take a look at the full list of nominees below.
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renata Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swansong
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ruth Negga, Passing
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ann Dowd, Mass
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Director
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
EE Rising Star Award
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Lashana Lynch
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Ariana DeBose
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Make Up & Hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Original Score
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Sound
Special Visual Effects
British Short Animation
Casting
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story