Exclusive: Andrew Garfield on “honouring” Rent creator in Tick, Tick… BOOM!

“The other thing is, you get to tell the story about the life of a great artist and a universal one,” he continues.

“An artist that didn’t get to see his own success, an artist who carried on creating in the face of rejection, in the face of poverty, in the face of a real destitution that he was living in in the east village in New York in the 90s; which he romanticised but it was still a struggle.

“What’s not to love about that kind of story? I think we all wish we could live as purely and as full of integrity as John.”

Larson, who identified as heterosexual, was “sensitive” to conversations surrounding heterosexual creators telling queer stories, Garfield also admits, because he didn’t want to offend his queer circle of friends.

“He was concerned because he had written this thing and he called in two of his friends, who happened to be gay and one of them was HIV positive,” explains Garfield. “He said, ‘Look, I’ve written this thing and want to play it for you because I don’t know if this is my story to tell. I want to get your read on it, because I’m very passionate about it but I’m also second guessing myself slightly.’

“So, he brought them into his apartment and sat at his keyboard in his pyjamas and did the one-man show of Rent for these two very close friends of his that he relied on for their artistic and social opinion.”

Garfield says Larson’s friends were “sobbing by the end of it” and encouraged him to make Rent and “give it to the world”.

As a Drag Race stan and former guest judge, we had to ask the star about the current UK season and who he wants to take home the crown. Sadly, Garfield reveals that he isn’t up to date with the British spin-off because of the plethora of Drag Race content we’ve received this year and is still working his way through All Stars 6.

“Don’t spoil, because I haven’t started it yet, so don’t you dare! Don’t you dare spoil!” he instructs us. “I’m actually catching up on the most recent All Stars which I’m thoroughly enjoying but… Season two, man. How do you even beat season two? The Bimini and Lawrence head-to-head was a nail biter. But yeah, put it in my veins. Put it in my veins!”

Although a winner of All Stars 6 has already been crowned, Andrew says he’s rooting for Ginger Minj and Eureka O’Hara. No one tell him a goddamn thing.

You can watch GAY TIMES’ interview with Andrew Garfield in full here or below.