Exclusive: John McCrea says Cruella’s “iconic” queer character was originally a drag queen

Ever since Glenn Close told Joely Richardson that she has “no use for babies” and criticised Jeff Daniels’ career as a video game manufacturer in her mission for a Dalmatian-skinned coat, the gays have clamoured for a more in-depth retelling of Cruella de Vil. While the acclaimed actress returned for one more live-action adventure, it’s Oscar winner Emma Stone who embodies the fierce fashion designer and puppy-napper in Disney’s long-awaited prequel – which launches this Friday on the streamer. In the Devil Wears Prada meets The Joker-esque blockbuster, the title character is joined by Artie – played by Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star John McCrea – an androgynous shop owner who assists Cruella as she makes a splash in the world of fashion.

The David Bowie and Mark Bolan-inspired Artie marks a landmark moment for Disney, as he historically becomes the entertainment giant’s first openly queer character in a live-action production. “I don’t think Disney have ever had a character quite like Artie before,” John tells GAY TIMES, “so I’m just really thrilled to be the person to bring that into that Disney world.” Here, we speak with John McCrea about his “iconic” new Disney character, as well as his surprising origins, and working with Emma Stone.

Congratulations on Cruella! It’s like Disney meets The Devil Wears Prada meets The Joker.

It is a mental melting pot, but it’s completely worth it. Don’t you think?

Absolutely. For me, your character Artie was one of the highlights. How would you describe him?

I think Artie is really on par with Cruella in terms of he’s such a rule breaker, especially when it comes to fashion. Really, he’s the pinnacle of what is great about that time. For him, it’s a lifestyle, it’s everyday. It’s not performative. It’s not something he takes off and puts on when he wants to. It’s his everyday existence, wearing those clothes and that makeup. He’s just wonderful. I don’t think Disney have ever had a character quite like Artie before, so I’m just really thrilled to be the person to bring that into that Disney world.

His fabulous style feels reminiscent of some androgynous icons of the past. Did you look to anyone in particular when you were embodying Artie?

I remember when I auditioned for it the first time. Mark Bolan was given as a reference, so I had him in my head a lot. When I went to the audition, I wore this shirt as outrageously as I dared, something I would never wear on the street. I actually borrowed it from my friend because I didn’t even have anything that outrageous, and I put it on in the toilet of the audition. I was thinking of David Bowie to Mark Bolan, but David Bowie is in the back of my head all of the time, no matter what I’m doing – even if I’m just in Tesco. So, I couldn’t escape it.

I was getting David Bowie meets Sharon Needles’ confessional look in Drag Race season four.

Oh yes! I suppose so. Actually, interestingly, I shot it before but then Miley Cyrus did the hair. Do you not think it’s quite Miley Cyrus now?

It’s Midnight Sky hair!

I don’t wanna say bitch stole my look, but I definitely did it first… I remember when I first saw the picture and I was like, ‘She stole my hair!’ The first time we ever tried that wig on it, it did not look like that. It looked like Princess Diana and we really had to chop into it.

Watching the film, I came to the assumption that Artie is queer. As a queer person yourself, did you intend to portray him that way?

Yeah. I think there’s an element of that in everything. Yes, I did. I always knew he was. Interestingly, in one of the first scripts, he was a drag queen. But then, that idea changed because everyone realised it was more important, like I said, that it’s a lifestyle choice for him – it’s not a performance. But yeah, he’s fabulous in every single way. I think it’s important to say he is queer because obviously, lots of people were dressed like that at the time that weren’t necessarily queer, but in my head, he always was.

I’m taking this as official confirmation that Cruella is an ally to the gays?

Oh yes! She’d be hard pressed to work in fashion without running into them.

What would it have meant for you to see a character like this growing up as an LGBTQ+ person?

I would’ve loved it so much. I think it would’ve saved a lot of soul searching, for sure. The great thing about him is he’s iconic. He’s a rule breaker and has this great punk voice and attitude. I don’t really feel like he was, in any way… Sometimes there’s a worry about LGBTQ+ characters being there for no reason, or being the butt of the joke. But, he really feels like he fits so perfectly into that world.

Artie and Cruella have this mutual understanding. They get each other. Do you think it’s just because of fashion or is it their backgrounds too?

I think it’s because he understands a creative mind because he has one, in a way that Jasper and Horace don’t understand. He really gets it. I think that’s where they really join together, he understands how temperamental you can be if you’re bursting with all of these ideas and trying to get them out and the people around you don’t necessarily understand it. There’s a wonderful line where she asks how her look goes down on the street normally and he says, ‘People don’t always understand it, but I’m not here to be normal.’ I think they really jel together on that level.