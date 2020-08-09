New Disney+ film celebrates the queer genius behind some of its biggest musical hits

Howard Ashman penned music for films like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Disney+ has just released a new documentary film, Howard, celebrating Howard Ashman, the queer visionary who penned songs for Disney hits like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Ashman penned iconic songs like Under the Sea and Kiss the Girl for The Little Mermaid, Belle and Be Our Guest for Beauty and the Beast and Friend Like Me for Aladdin. He won two Oscars, one posthumously, for Best Original Song, with Under the Sea and Beauty and the Beast.

Ashman also composed The Mob Song in Beauty and the Beast, which was inspired by the way that people living with HIV/AIDS in America during the 1980s were treated by the wider public.

His music is partially credited with revitalising Disney animation, following poor performances from its output in the 1970s and 1980s.

You can watch a trailer for Howard here or below.

It’s not just Disney films that Ashman is known for, as he also composed the music for the iconic 1982 Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors, as well as writing its 1986 film adaptation.