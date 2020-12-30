John Barrowman celebrates anniversary by hitting out at homophobes

The legendary actor had a defiant messages for homophobes.

Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman celebrated his anniversary with his husband, Scott Gill, earlier in the week.

In an adorable Twitter video, John announced it was the couple’s anniversary, while Scott attempted to stay asleep next to him.

After kissing his husband, John hit out at those who might take issue with the kiss, saying: “And if the trolls don’t like that, let them ban the Instagram account.”

As Scott continued trying to sleep, John asked how many years it’d been since they married, with Scott responding: “Too many.”

John finished the video by going to get Scott some coffee, and after a request for iced cinnamon buns, he added: “I’ll go ice my ass up.”

In an update, he posted: “I iced and baked and gave him my fresh hot buns dripping with icing (as Scott says) Anniversary update.”

John and Scott, who met in 1991, initially entered into civil partnership in 2006, with a small ceremony in Cardiff, before converting it into a marriage in 2013 after the US Supreme Court denied an appeal against the reversal of California Proposition 8.