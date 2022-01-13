Exclusive: Here’s why Painted with Raven winner picked makeup series over Drag Race

Speaking exclusively to GAY TIMES, Matt Perkins revealed what went into winning Painted with Raven and whether or not he’d ever do Drag Race as Crimsyn.

The show has seen Drag Race legend Raven search for the next makeup artist sensation as contestants compete from the comfort of their own homes.

Throughout the first season’s eight episodes, the cast was tasked with makeup challenges ranging from creating fake face tattoos to a look that will make the judges scream.

Painted with Raven is the first reality show to embrace the COVID-19 pandemic from start to finish, with most of the cast having never met in person given that the entire season was done virtually.

“I don’t know exactly how I feel because I only got the feeling of it being virtual,” Matt says of whether or not he wishes the show had been in person. “However, I am very into video games. So to me, I think during the second day of filming, it almost just completely turned into a video game to me because I would always sit in front of the computer, you know, typing away, doing stuff and it was like, I’m just playing this virtual computer game right now. This does not feel real.”

Matt tells GAY TIMES that seeing Raven and RuPaul live on his screen was so surreal that it felt like he was sometimes watching a TV show instead of competing in one.

The Virginia native continues: “I’m like, wait, am I watching TV? Are they real? Is this something just prerecorded that they’re just showing us? Like, I don’t know what’s happening!”

He adds that his nerves were “definitely eased” by getting to film the series from his home.

Matt says: “I have a feeling that if it was in person and I was around the cameras, I was around, you know, physically Raven and the guest judges in person – I think the nerves and the pressure would have hit me harder to where it would have like, it probably would have gotten in my head more and got really frustrated and stuff like that.”

Despite the virtual nature of the show, Matt tells GAY TIMES that he “definitely” still “made friends for life” as the cast still keep in touch via a group chat and are even planning to meet in person.