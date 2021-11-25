Drag Race legend Raven spilled the T on all things Painted With Raven and the advice RuPaul gave her prior to filming the brand new show.

Painted with Raven will see the queen search for the next makeup artist sensation as they compete from the comfort of their own homes.

“Every single one of these artists is completely different and they all bring such wonderful takes on each challenge that’s presented and I think that’s what I’m most excited about,” Raven tells GAY TIMES.

“But, I’m also very excited to see the way it’s all put together because we filmed this in a Zoom and it was me sitting in a tiny little studio with a backdrop – which looks fabulous by the way – and a huge screen TV with seven artists on it that I got to witness putting on these looks.”

Raven says that she was “given a little iPad to look at their stuff up close” as she couldn’t see the looks in person.

When the idea of doing the show virtually was first pitched to her, she reveals that she thought it was “nuts”.

Raven explains: “To take a competition, create one in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown and go ‘Well, everyone’s doing Zoom calls so let’s do a Zoom competition!’ I was like, ‘You guys are nuts! Okay let’s do it.’”

Despite thinking the show turned out “absolutely wonderful,” Raven says that she needed time to weigh up whether or not it was right for her to do it.

“There have been times where I’ve been asked to go and be part of this or be part of that, or what about this idea for this and I’ve gone ‘no, I don’t really want to do that’ because you can do that, you can say no – it’s hard to,” she tells GAY TIMES.

Raven continues: “But, when this came along, and it was Ru and the executives of World of Wonder all talking with me about this idea and how they really want to do it, I said ‘it’s time’ and then there was no time to film it.

“We literally filmed it between getting home from filming UK season three and then just before we filmed season 14 over here.

“There was a little tiny break and they said ‘Oh, in that break, you don’t get one – you’re going to film your own show!’ and I said ‘oh my gosh’ so I had to scramble to get everything together. But it turned out to be absolutely wonderful.”