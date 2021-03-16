World of Wonder announce makeup competition series with Drag Race legend Raven

Raven will follow in RuPaul’s footsteps as the host of her very own competition series.

Painted with Raven will introduce several fierce MUA’s from the United States, who will compete in weekly challenges and “face-offs” to become the next makeup superstar and the recipient of a $25,000 cash prize.

In a statement, Raven said: “Makeup is something I’ve always been very passionate about. It is what’s ultimately started me on my drag career.

“I’m so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate…a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!”

The series will be executive produced by Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, World of Wonder co-founders, as well as Tom Campbell and RuPaul.

Premiering later this year on WOW Presents Plus, Painted with Raven will make herstory as the first major competition series on the platform, which boasts other sickening shows such as Werq The World, UNHhhh and Fashion Photo Ruview

“We are thrilled to launch an all-new competition series on WOW Presents Plus to find the fiercest makeup-artists across the country,” said Barbato and Bailey.

“Raven has dazzled audiences worldwide and we are so excited to welcome her as our host on the journey to find the next emerging makeup superstar.”

Raven originally rose to fame as a contestant on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed runner-up behind Tyra Sanchez. Thanks to Chad Michaels, she settled for second place once more on the first season of All Stars.

The star rejoined the franchise in season nine as RuPaul’s personal makeup artist, and has served as a creative producer for Drag Race since its 10th season.

Last year, Raven snatched her first ever Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic), after losing out on the trophy in 2018 to SNL.

Painted with Raven will premiere exclusively in the UK later this year on WOW Presents Plus, for more information on the streamer of all things drag, visit here. You can also watch the casting announcement below.