Exclusive: Raven reveals the moment she was “going to leave” Drag Race All Stars 1

In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES, Raven spills the T on the moment she was “going to leave” All Stars 1 and her favourite look in Drag Race herstory.

Raven first appeared on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race back in 2010 where she finished as runner-up and cemented her legacy as one of the fiercest competitors in the show’s history.

Two years later, she returned for the first-ever season of All Stars where she was partnered with her season two sister, Jujubee.

In the penultimate episode of the season, the two were made to lip-sync against each other to Dancing On My Own by Robyn in what has since been recognised as one of the most emotional moments in all 13 seasons of Drag Race.

“I remember thinking, I don’t want to stay,” Raven tells GAY TIMES. “I was ready to go and I was heartbroken that I was put in the situation to actually lip-sync against someone I love, but then to know, oh my time here is done.”

Before RuPaul declared a rare double shantay, Raven explains that she “was going either way” – either by being eliminated or quitting to save Jujubee.

She says: “I knew I was going either way, whether I was told ‘shantay you stay’ or Juju was, I was going to leave.

“So, it was difficult and I was wearing a very tight corset. I remember I didn’t wear my tights that day because I wanted my butt to look really, really big because it was comic book [themed].

“I remember it was very hard to breathe because I was so pained by having to do this and then that song… And, I had done that song many times in my shows at clubs by myself because I love the song but then to actually do it there was like, Jesus Christ, I don’t want to, please don’t make me do this.

“So, I was ready to go, I wasn’t ready to go, but when I knew we were up for elimination I said, oh well I’m going to leave.”

Since her time on Drag Race, Raven has gone from strength to strength in her career.

She has served as RuPaul’s makeup artist since season nine – something that earned the star her first Emmy Award – and since 2014 has co-hosted Fashion Photo RuView alongside season three winner, Raja.