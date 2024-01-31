Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 teaser reveals the cash prize

Knife play, “big wigs” and the British franchise’s first-ever cash prize are revealed in the new Drag Race UK vs the World trailer.

Premiering 9 February on BBC Three, the series collects 11 fierce fan-favourites from across the ever-expanding franchise to duke it out for the title of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’.

The cast is as follows: Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Espana season 1), Choriza May (UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (UK season 1), Hannah Conda (Down Under season 2), Jonbers Blonde (UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Holland season 2), La Grande Dame (France season 1), Marina Summers (Philippines season 1), Mayhem Miller (season 10, All Stars 5), Scarlet Envy (season 11 and All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (UK season 2).

According to the teaser, the champion will receive £50,000. This marks the first time a cash prize will be rewarded for the UK series.

Drag Race UK vs the World season two will follow the same format as its predecessor (and Canada vs the World) with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

The first season, won by Blu Hydrangea, featured some of the most controversial and iconic moments in the show’s herstory, from the back-to-back eliminations of Jimbo and Pangina Heals to Jimbo’s unhinged introduction of Casper the Baloney Ghost.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be joined on the panel by actor and fashion model Adwoa Aboah, comedian Katherine Ryan, singer-songwriter Kim Petras, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, Saltburn star Richard E. Grant, singer Self-Esteem and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley.

Jane McDonald and television personality Sinitta will witness the cast’s most impressive celebrity impersonations in the beloved Snatch Game, while Strictly legends Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are on hand to coach the queens in a dance-themed challenge.

Visit here for more information on the cast of Drag Race UK vs the World season two, and watch the teaser below.