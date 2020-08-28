Drag Race star Brita deactivates social media accounts as she seeks help

“Getting the help I need so I don’t kill myself.”

Brita Filter has deactivated all of her social media channels – except for Instagram – due to the continuous hate from Drag Race ‘fans’.

In a statement posted through online personality Jakeyonce, the star said that she’s “getting the help I need so I don’t kill myself,” and that her assistant “will be posting work related stuff on Instagram when necessary.”

Following her run on the 12th season of the Emmy-winning series earlier this year, Brita was inundated with online abuse from so-called ‘fans’ due to her on-screen relationship with fellow contestant Aiden Zhane.

“One person told me that if he saw me on the subway platform he would push me in front of a train if it was coming because he didn’t like me on @rupaulsdragrace,” she revealed at the time.

“I know who I am. I am a good person with a good heart. We are all human we make mistakes. I hope these people see their mistakes and change. We are all going through it. Try to lead with kindness.”

The news arrives shortly after ‘fans’ bullied Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman off Twitter.

The actor – who judges Canada’s Drag Race alongside Brooke Lynn Hytes and Stacey McKenzie – has been flooded with hateful comments from viewers over various critiques he’s given to contestants, such as Ilona Verley and Jimbo.

In a statement, Crave – the production company behind the Canadian spin-off – condemned the messages towards Jeffrey and the show’s competitors, saying fans have “let their passion cross the boundary into harassment”.

“The popularity of Canada’s Drag Race speaks volumes to the immense talent of our queens and phenomenal judges, and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” they wrote. “Canada’s Drag Race has an international fan base, and it’s unfortunate that some of those fans have let their passion cross the boundary into harassment by posting hateful comments about our queens and judges online.

“There is no place for hate in the Canada’s Drag Race community, or anywhere. Our show encourages inclusivity and acceptance of all people, and we hope that viewers who haven’t shared in that spirit, will respect that message.”

Queens of colour, specifically Black queens, have long spoken about the racist harassment they receive after appearing on the series.