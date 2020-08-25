Canada’s Drag Race issue statement following treatment of Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

“There is no place for hate in the Canada’s Drag Race community, or anywhere.”

Crave, the production company behind Canada’s Drag Race, have issued a formal statement regarding the treatment of Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman at the hands of ‘fans’.

Earlier this week, the actor – who judges the series alongside Brooke Lynn Hytes and Stacey McKenzie – deactivated his Twitter account after being inundated with hateful comments from viewers over various critiques he’s given to contestants such as Ilona Verley and Jimbo.

A petition to remove Jeffrey from the judging panel has also received over 2,000 signatures.

In a statement, Crave condemned the messages towards Jeffrey, saying fans have “let their passion cross the boundary into harassment”.

“The popularity of Canada’s Drag Race speaks volumes to the immense talent of our queens and phenomenal judges, and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” they wrote.

“Available in more than 160 countries around the world, Canada’s Drag Race has an international fan base, and it’s unfortunate that some of those fans have let their passion cross the boundary into harassment by posting hateful comments about our queens and judges online.

“There is no place for hate in the Canada’s Drag Race community, or anywhere. Our show encourages inclusivity and acceptance of all people, and we hope that viewers who haven’t shared in that spirit, will respect that message.”

Drag Race UK star Crystal, who guest starred on the sixth episode of Canada’s Drag Race, criticised fans for their behaviour towards Jeffrey, tweeting: “So the black queer judge on Canada’s Drag Race gets bullied off twitter. Ya’ll happy?