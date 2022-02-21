‘Conversion therapy’: A guide to its harmful history

Within the LGBTQ+ community, there are many big topic conversations and understanding the nuances of these can feel overwhelming. So, we have established our GAY TIMES LGBTQ+ 101 section for readers (both LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+) to use as a working guide when looking for accessible, jargon-free information on the LGBTQ+ community, our history and key subjects areas that affect us. This entry will be focused on proving our audience with a brief overview of the horrific damage so-called ‘conversion therapy’ has caused to our community.

Please note, this is a content warning that reading about ‘conversion therapy’ may be triggering for some and this guide will include details of what ‘conversion therapy’ entails and more.

What is ‘conversion therapy’?

‘Conversion therapy’ is a dehumanising practice used to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. ‘Conversion therapy’ also falls under the bracket of ‘cure therapy’ and ‘reparative therapy’. These techniques are harmful and can include various forms such as pseudo-psychological treatments, spiritual counselling and electronic shock ‘therapy’.

The barbaric practice of ‘conversion therapy’ tragically occurs across the globe. It is still legal for LGBTQ+ people to be subjected to ‘conversion therapy’ in the UK. However, there has been a growing consensus to ban the practice. Germany, New Zealand, Albania, France and regional areas of the US have implemented bans. Argentina, Uruguay, Samoa, Fiji and Naura also observe indirect bans.

In the UK, the ongoing push to have ‘conversion therapy’ banned is a priority as practices are allowed to continue. The UK’s 2017 National LGBT Survey, a self-report survey of over 108,000 people, revealed that five per cent of respondents said they had been offered conversion in an attempt to “cure” them of being lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) in their lifetime. Shockingly, a further two per cent said they had undergone conversion therapy. Data also spotlighted how the transgender community is disproportionately impacted by ‘conversion therapy’ – four per cent of transgender respondents said they had undergone conversion therapy, while eight per cent reported having been offered it.

A later report, conducted by UK charity Stonewall found that one in twenty LGBTQ+ people (five per cent) have faced pressure to access services “to question or change their sexual orientation” when accessing healthcare. This harrowing figure increases to nine per cent of Black, Asian and minority ethnic LGBTQ+ people – and eight per cent of LGBTQ+ disabled people in the age group of 18-24.

In the US, more than 698,000 people have undergone conversion therapy, according to a 2018 study from the Williams Institute at the University of California. ‘Conversion therapy’ continues to traumatise our community and remains protected behind legal guidelines and regulations. No LGBTQ+ person should be subjected to its horrific practices, which is why we must continue to petition for ‘conversion therapy’ to be universally banned across all countries.

A resident of Scotland, Blair Anderson is a ‘conversion therapy’ survivor. Anderson openly speaks out against the practice and urges the Scottish government to propose a ban to prevent vulnerable LGBTQ+ people from getting hurt. “By definition, ‘conversion therapy’ is silencing – it isolates you, it stifles you, it makes you think your story is one that’s not worth telling,” he tells GAY TIMES.

“In a way, having the chance and the platform to tell my story has been really liberating. Shouting about this, shouting about the victims, and the potential harm that’s not yet been done stops ‘conversion therapy’ from being something that’s allowed to continue in the shadows”.

Anderson understands the urgency of having ‘conversion therapy’ banned and agrees change must come soon: “To get people saying ‘we must make sure this never happens again’, you need to show them, someone, to whom it has already happened. I feel End Conversion Therapy Scotland have done a really good job of balancing these two sides.” The 23-year-old reflects on his own experience enduring ‘conversion therapy’. Growing up in a religious household, the Glaswegian was brought up believing being gay or LGBTQ+ was “a sin”. Anderson wasn’t aware he experienced ‘conversion therapy’ as he was left “suffering in silence”.

It wasn’t until the 23-year-old was able to leave his home that he became aware of its impact. “I thought what happened to me was just what childhood was meant to be like. I assumed my experiences and my family were normal – I think everyone does,” he says. “That to me is why winning a ‘conversion therapy’ ban is so important – not just the practical side of things like a reporting helpline and knowing there will be consequences, but being able to see that what happened to me was wrong. If Scotland can say ‘this is wrong, this shouldn’t happen to people, we should stop it’, that would send an incredibly powerful message to all the young people out there going through what I went through almost a decade ago – what’s happening to you isn’t right and you deserve better.”

Taking a stand with the LGBTQ+ community, UK charity Stonewall shared a statement in solidarity with GAY TIMES’ mission to educate on ‘conversion therapy’.

“In modern Britain, it is shameful that conversion therapy is still legal and continues to devastate lives. The UK Government’s own National LGBT Survey shows that 7 per cent of LGBTQ+ respondents had been offered or undergone conversion therapy. This figure represents thousands of LGBTQ+ people – many of whose lives have been torn apart by the barbaric practice,” says Sasha Misra, Associate Director of Communications and External Affairs at Stonewall.

Misra calls for urgent action from the government in power: “We urgently need comprehensive legislation to ban conversion therapy. Any Bill must outlaw all forms of conversion therapies in every setting – without loopholes which permit LGBTQ+ people to consent to conversion therapy, because no one can consent to abuse.

“While other countries, including France, Canada and New Zealand, have all outlawed conversion therapy over the past year, the UK is falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

“It’s time for the UK Government to confine conversion therapy to the history books once and for all.”