Ahead of the 77th annual British Academy Film Awards, the nominees have been unveiled.

Scheduled for 18 February, the 2024 BAFTAs returns for a second year at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will be hosted by David Tennant.

Oppenheimer led the way with a total of 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11.

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh’s psychological adaptation of Japanese ghost story Strangers, has received six nominations including Outstanding British Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor and Casting. This is Haigh’s first nomination as a director.

Saltburn is close behind with five nominations for Outstanding British Film, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Original Score and Rising Star. Greta Gerwig’s film of the summer Barbie also received five nominations.

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks for their roles in The Color Purple and Colman Domingo in Rustin are all first time nominees.

Domingo has scored a nomination for Leading Actor for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin. Rustin is the untold biopic that tells the story of Rustin, the architect of the 1963 March on Washington. He was largely erased from the history books due to the era’s homophobic and racial discrimination, yet he gave his life to social justice and brought LGBTQIA+ issues to the forefront.

Nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award, as voted for by the public, were revealed on 10 January, with representation from Ayo Edebiri and Jacob Elordi, a first time nominee.

Edebiri has already received a Golden Globe for Best Television Female Actor in a Musical / Comedy series and her first Primetime Emmy for Supporting Actress for The Bear.

“The 38 films nominated by BAFTA voters today span an extraordinary range of genres and stories. The field this year is incredibly strong. More films were entered, making the selection process particularly tough for our voting members,” said Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA in a press release.

“The films and talented people nominated represent some of the most talked about films of the year, the most critically acclaimed, and films yet to be released and discovered by audiences.”

See the full list of BAFTA nominations below.

Best film

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone Of Interest

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, director; Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, director and producer; Alex Fry, producer

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp, director (also directed by Moses Bwayo)

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf, writer, director, producer; Shirley O’Connor, producer; Medb Riordan, producer

How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker, writer and director

Is There Anybody Out There – Ella Glendining, director

Film not in the English language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

Director

All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Original screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives – Celine Song

Adapted screenplay

All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Leading actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Supporting actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Huller – The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Supporting actor

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Original score

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn – Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

Rising star award (voted by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Bank Of Dave)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms)

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria)

Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex, Last Train To Christmas)

Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me, Everything Now)

Casting

All Of Us Strangers – Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy Of A Fall – Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers – Susan Shopmaker

How To Have Sex – Isabella Odoffin

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Editing

Anatomy Of A Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone Of Interest – Paul Watts

Cinematography

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Mastro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

The Zone Of Interest – Łukasz Żal

Make-up and hair

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro – Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon – Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Production design

Barbie – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things – Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone Of Interest – Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Costume design

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Special visual effects

The Creator – Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 – Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon – Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things – Simon Hughes

Sound

Ferrari – Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro – Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone Of Interest – Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

British Short Animation

Crab Day – Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending – Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon – Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

British Short Film

Festival Of Slaps – Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka – Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish and Lobster – Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such A Lovely Day – Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow – Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The BAFTAs will be broadcast live on BBC One and available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Britbox in North America.