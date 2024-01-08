Culture

Golden Globes: From Jonathan Bailey to Barbie, here’s how viewers responded to the gay moments

By Alice Morey

8th January 2024

Although the 81st Golden Globe Awards may have failed to deliver on wins for queer storylines, there were still plenty of LGBTQIA+ moments to celebrate.

Taking place on 7 January at the Beverly Hilton, the ceremony was broadcast over three hours.

The night featured appearances from Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, who took on presenting duties alongside This Is Us star Justin Hartley to present the award for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

The Golden Globes saw a mini reunion between the cast of Fellow Travelers and All of us Strangers with a twinning moment between Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey both in white ensembles. Bailey opted for Givenchy, whilst Scott scored in Valentino.

Fans were quick to react with Bailey trending as a hash tag on X (formerly Twitter): “Jonathan Bailey I wasn’t aware of your game I’m so sorry.”

Another added: “I just want to thank Jonathan Bailey’s parents for creating the most perfect man to ever grace this planet.”

‘What I Was Made For’ by Billie Eilish, from the Barbie soundtrack, was the winner of Best Song in a Motion Picture. The singer co-wrote the ballad with her frequent collaborator (and brother) Finneas O’Connell.

Ayo Edebiri won Best Television Female Actor in a Musical / Comedy series for The Bear, Lily Gladstone won Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was the inaugural winner of the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

There were two big winners on the night with Oppenheimer and Succession scoring multiple wins including Best Drama TV Series.

Major nominations from LGBTQIA+ projects failed to convert into wins. One fan wrote: “Soo the Golden Globes snubbed Fellow Travelers, All of Us Strangers, Rustin, Matt Bomer, AND Colman Domingo. Queer stories just don’t matter to Hollywood, even in 2024.”

The awards have previously come under scrutiny for their lack of diversity. In 2021, a Los Angeles Times expose discovered that organisers of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had no Black members voting for awards.

Alongside the announcement of nominees, it was revealed that nominations were created under new leadership with a voting body of 300 individuals from 75 different countries.

Fans were quick to react with an outpouring of support to the projects.

One fan said: “Shoutout to The Last of Us for being one of the absolute greatest video game to screen adaptations I have ever seen. That show… gosh, brilliant. It was so well casted and so well acted. Visually appealing and so beautiful. It was a tough category to win.”

Scroll for more fan reactions.

Check out all the winners from the 81st Golden Globes below:

Best Film – Drama

Oppenheimer – WINNER
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Female Actor in a Film – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Barbie
Poor Things – WINNER
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air

Best Male Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best TV Series – Drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER

Best Female Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear – WINNER
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry

Best Limited TV Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

All the Light We Cannot See
Beef – WINNER
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Original Song in a Film

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Movie)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie) – WINNER

Best Original Score in a Film

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Male Actor in a film – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Female Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best Director in a Film

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Suzume
Wish

Best Male Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Female Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Non-English Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on TV

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Best Male Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best Screenplay for a Film

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Best Supporting Male Actor in a TV Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Male Actor in a Limited TV Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Best female actor in a limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Film

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Film

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER