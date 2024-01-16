Several LGBTQIA+ projects and actors were honoured at last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards.
On 15 January, after a four-month delay due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike, the 75th annual ceremony was held at the Peacock Theatre in LA hosted by Anthony Anderson.
From Bella Ramsey and Ariana Debose’s healing embrace to Pedro Pascal’s red carpet appearance with sister Lux Pascal, and Jennifer Coolidge’s shout-out to “all the evil gays” in her acceptance speech, the night was awash with LGBTQIA+ representation.
RuPaul’s Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. Mother Ru and the cast and crew collected the award as the commentator announced that the series had received a total of 63 Emmy nominations, with this new accolade marking the beloved franchise’s fifth win in this category.
“You guys are just pure lovely, honouring our show and recognising all these queens we have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens and they’re beautiful,” Ru said when accepting the award.
“On behalf of all of them, we thank you. And hey, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her, because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. Listen to a drag queen, we love you, thank you.”
Visage took to Instagram to celebrate the “incredible legacy” of the show and the ‘burning love’ she has for RuPaul: “HOLYYYYY MOLYYYYY! IS THIS EVEN REAL?! I can’t believe this!!! WE DID IT!!! What a gift to be a part of this incredible legacy that has gifted the world these unbelievably talented queens filled with love, honesty, determination and joy. They inspire me endlessly.
“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO VOTED FOR US AND THOSE OF YOU WHO LOVE WHAT WE DO!!!! WE’D BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, THE QUEENS AND THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY! I love you with all I’ve got! 🖤 @rupaulofficial you are my everything and I love you so much it burns (I do have the ointment).”
View this post on Instagram
The win comes after RuPaul’s historic eighth consecutive Creative Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. This made him the most awarded host in Emmy history and holds the record for the most wins for a person of colour.
Niecy Nash-Betts won her first Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This was for her portrayal of prolific serial killer Dahmer’s neighbour Glenda Cleveland.
In one of the most powerful speeches of the night, Nash-Betts thanked her wife Jessica Betts “who picked me up when I was gutted from this work” and commemorated the lives of Black women.
“I accept this award in honour of every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and I’m going to do it until the day I die. Mama, I won!”
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri also won her first Emmy for Supporting Actress. The chef drama was the joint winner of the night, scoring five wins alongside Beef.
“You’re real ones,” Edebiri said in her heartfelt speech, which lovingly paid tribute to her parents: “Loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud.”
This is the actor’s second win in a week after taking home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series for her performance as sous chef, Sydney Adamu.
Elton John secured his place in the history books when he officially became the 19th person to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).
The legendary singer won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.
The ‘Rocketman’ singer couldn’t be there to attend the awards ceremony due to a knee injury, so producer Ben Winston and John’s husband David Furnish accepted the award on his behalf.
In a statement, John said: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.
“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”
See the full list of winners below.
Drama series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession – WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Lead actress in a drama series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Lead actor in a drama series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Limited or anthology series
Beef – WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Variety special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony awards
Directing for a drama series
Benjamin Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession – WINNER
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Writing for a drama series
Beau Willimon, Andor
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER
Mike White, The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
Jake Schreier, Beef
Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Talk series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Writing for a variety series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Writing for a comedy series
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Directing for a comedy series
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Tim Burton, Wednesday
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Scripted variety series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Lead actor in a comedy series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting actor in a drama series
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking