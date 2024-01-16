Several LGBTQIA+ projects and actors were honoured at last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

On 15 January, after a four-month delay due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike, the 75th annual ceremony was held at the Peacock Theatre in LA hosted by Anthony Anderson.

From Bella Ramsey and Ariana Debose’s healing embrace to Pedro Pascal’s red carpet appearance with sister Lux Pascal, and Jennifer Coolidge’s shout-out to “all the evil gays” in her acceptance speech, the night was awash with LGBTQIA+ representation.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. Mother Ru and the cast and crew collected the award as the commentator announced that the series had received a total of 63 Emmy nominations, with this new accolade marking the beloved franchise’s fifth win in this category.

“You guys are just pure lovely, honouring our show and recognising all these queens we have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens and they’re beautiful,” Ru said when accepting the award.

“On behalf of all of them, we thank you. And hey, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her, because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. Listen to a drag queen, we love you, thank you.”

Visage took to Instagram to celebrate the “incredible legacy” of the show and the ‘burning love’ she has for RuPaul: “HOLYYYYY MOLYYYYY! IS THIS EVEN REAL?! I can’t believe this!!! WE DID IT!!! What a gift to be a part of this incredible legacy that has gifted the world these unbelievably talented queens filled with love, honesty, determination and joy. They inspire me endlessly.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO VOTED FOR US AND THOSE OF YOU WHO LOVE WHAT WE DO!!!! WE’D BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, THE QUEENS AND THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY! I love you with all I’ve got! 🖤 @rupaulofficial you are my everything and I love you so much it burns (I do have the ointment).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage)

The win comes after RuPaul’s historic eighth consecutive Creative Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. This made him the most awarded host in Emmy history and holds the record for the most wins for a person of colour.

Niecy Nash-Betts won her first Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This was for her portrayal of prolific serial killer Dahmer’s neighbour Glenda Cleveland.

In one of the most powerful speeches of the night, Nash-Betts thanked her wife Jessica Betts “who picked me up when I was gutted from this work” and commemorated the lives of Black women.

“I accept this award in honour of every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and I’m going to do it until the day I die. Mama, I won!”

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri also won her first Emmy for Supporting Actress. The chef drama was the joint winner of the night, scoring five wins alongside Beef.

“You’re real ones,” Edebiri said in her heartfelt speech, which lovingly paid tribute to her parents: “Loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud.”

This is the actor’s second win in a week after taking home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series for her performance as sous chef, Sydney Adamu.

Elton John secured his place in the history books when he officially became the 19th person to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

The legendary singer won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

The ‘Rocketman’ singer couldn’t be there to attend the awards ceremony due to a knee injury, so producer Ben Winston and John’s husband David Furnish accepted the award on his behalf.

In a statement, John said: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

See the full list of winners below.

Drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession – WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Limited or anthology series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Evan Peters, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony awards

Directing for a drama series

Benjamin Caron, Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession – WINNER

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Mike White, The White Lotus

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Writing for a drama series

Beau Willimon, Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us

Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER

Mike White, The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER

Jake Schreier, Beef

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Writing for a variety series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Writing for a comedy series

Bill Hader, Barry

Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Directing for a comedy series

Bill Hader, Barry

Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Scripted variety series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting actor in a drama series

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking