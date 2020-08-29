AJ Pritchard hopes Phillip Schofield will be part of Strictly’s first same-sex pairing

Former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard has backed rumours for Phillip Schofield to be in Strictly’s first same-sex pairing.

As always with an upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, there are about a million rumours swirling around. There have been a lot of hints that the show’s upcoming 18th series would be the first to feature same-sex pairings, with further rumours saying bosses wanted a female pairing.

However, at one point rumours took a turn for the worse, as there were reports that the show was delaying introducing its first same-sex pairing due to uncertainty about how the upcoming series would be produced.

Now the rumour mill is pointing towards the show introducing both a female and a male same-sex pairing for the next series, and although Westlife star Mark Feehily has been tipped as one of the possibilities, apparently This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, who came out as gay earlier this year, is “in talks” to take part.

The Daily Star reported that Schofield has been involved in “top-secret talks” and that if he danced with another man, it would be a “beautiful and important moment both for him and for the show.” Sadly, his spokesperson later denied that any talks had happened.

However, former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, who announced his departure from the popular show earlier this year, has shared his hopes that the rumours are true and Schofield might be headed for the iconic dancefloor.