Westlife star Mark Feehily rumoured to be part of Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex pairing

Rumours say that he will be paired with Johannes Radebe.

As always with an upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, there are about a million rumours swirling around. There have been a lot of hints that the show’s upcoming 18th series would be the first to feature same-sex pairings, with further rumours saying bosses wanted a female pairing.

However, last month rumours took a turn for the worse, as there were reports that the show was delaying introducing its first same-sex pairing due to uncertainty about how the upcoming series would be produced.

But now the rumour mill is pointing towards the show introducing both a female and a male same-sex pairing for the next series, and Westlife star Mark Feehily has reportedly been signed as the male celebrity for the show’s first all-male pairing, and he will reportedly be dancing with Johannes Radebe.

The ever-present unnamed show source, told The Sun: “Mark is a massive fan of Strictly, and the boys actually performed on the show last year. When he was first asked, he reluctantly had to decline because of the tour, but now that that’s off, he’s free to compete.”

They added: “Nearly all the celebs are now signed up, but the Beeb are really keen to make this work and get him on board last minute.”