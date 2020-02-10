Pete Davidson transforms into the “next RuPaul” in hilarious SNL skit

“Some horses were born to run wild.”

Yvie Oddly better watch out honey, because it looks like her time as America’s Next Drag Superstar has been cut short.

During RuPaul’s historic Saturday Night Live debut this past weekend, the multiple Emmy Award-winning Drag Race host gave a sickening drag makeover to none other than Pete Davidson in his signature comic role as ‘Chad’.

“That face! Those cheekbones! These eyes! There’s something dynamic about you, boy. Have you ever done drag?” RuPaul asks a dumbfounded Chad, to which he hilariously replies: “Naw… just weed and pills.”

Ru then takes Chad under his wig, teaching him how to tuck, beat his face for the mothertucking gawds, lip sync for his life and to sissy that walk, running into a spot of the trouble with the latter when he catapults head first into a table.

“Look, I can mold you into the next RuPaul, and if you want to be the best, you’ve got to be willing to work your padded ass off,” says Ru. “So I’ll ask you one more time Chad: do you want to be the greatest drag queen in the world?”

“Naw,” responds Chad, leaving RuPaul devastated. “Some horses were born to run wild,” he whispers as Chad waddles away.

Watch RuPaul transform Pete Davidson into America’s Next Drag Superstar below.

RuPaul made his debut on the iconic series alongside musical guest Justin Bieber (what a combo, eh?) to promote the highly-anticipated 12th season of Drag Race and his brand new Netflix series, AJ and the Queen.

The comedy follows the drag icon as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s, accompanied by a wise-cracking 11-year-old orphan called AJ (played by Izzy G).

Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1 and will include sickening guest judge Nicki Minaj.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

Visit here for your complete guide to RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2020.