Nicki Minaj revealed as first Drag Race season 12 judge in gag-worthy new trailer

Nicki Minaj has been announced as the first sickening guest judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12.

VH1 and World of Wonder have just unveiled a brand new trailer, which revealed the rapper’s involvement with the series and some new footage of season 12’s crop of queens in the werkroom and on the main stage.

“I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag!” she says in the trailer, shortly after we see her sashay, shantay and panther down the mothertucking runway. Honey, she looks fierce AF and we are living!

We’ve already had Anaconda (BenDeLaCreme vs Aja) and Pound the Alarm (Monèt X Change vs Dusty Ray Bottoms), so what song do you want to lip synced to on the series? Starships? Barbie Dreams? Her verse from Monster?

THERE ARE SO MANY OPTIONS!

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1. Check out the official cast here.

