RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12: Here’s the official cast!

Can you believe it’s nearly been a whole year since Yvie Oddly became the 11th crowned queen after slaying with her Professor Quill-inspired headpiece in a lip-sync showdown against Brooke Lynn Hytes? Woo henny, time flies eh?

Well it has been, so get ovah it because World of Wonder and VH1 have FINALLY announced the official cast for the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and lordt, these queens look like they’re ready to slay the mothertucking runway.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

Get your jush with the official cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 below (and the network’s descriptions of each queen).

Aiden Zhane (Atlanta, Georgia)

Hailing from rural Georgia, it’s apparent Aiden Zhane is attracted to the darker side of life. Horror films, Marilyn Manson, and weirdness all inform her outlandish — and original — spooky persona.

Brita (New York City, NY)

Everyone who knows drag in New York City knows Brita. That’s because this hard-working Polynesian queen captivates audiences with her famous lip-syncs … no less than seven nights a week.

Crystal Methyd (Springfield, Missouri)

The only thing Crystal Methyd is addicted to is attention. And with her quirky fashions, incomparable makeup skills and screwball sense of humor, she’ll certainly be catching the judges’ eyes.

Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, California)

Originally hailing from Brooklyn, Dahlia Sin emerged from the Haus of Aja (of Season 9 and All Stars fame). Now this look queen lives in LA, where she wows the west coast with her urban brand of sexiness.

Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, California)

This leggy fashion queen is only 21, but enters the competition with a sizeable social media following. Gorgeous fashion illustrations come to life and make her Instagram fans stan.

Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, North Carolina)

Heidi comes from Ramseur, a small country town in North Carolina. She playfully says there’s little to do there except count chickens and cows. But her infectious persona is sure to make her a global name very soon.

Jackie Cox (New York City, NY)

The Persian princess of drag has arrived. Born in Canada and with Iranian heritage, Jackie Cox now considers the New York cabaret stage her home. She loves to write her own shows and bring them to life.

Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Jaida Essence Hall always strives to be the essence of glamour. She originally wanted to be a fashion designer, and now gets to both live that fantasy and model her own gorgeous creations.

Jan (New York City, NY)

Jan is a musical theater queen and skilled singer, who can belt in the original key of a female pop star’s song. Ambitious and driven, she’s looking to slay the Drag Race performance challenges.

Nicky Doll (New York City, NY)

The first French contestant to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nicky Doll relocated from Paris to New York City, where she enchants audiences with her European catwalk, high fashions and seductive charm.

Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, California)

Rock M. Sakura’s aesthetic is an amalgamation of anime, manga, and anything pink. With her high-energy, death-dropping performance style and dirty sense of humor, this is a queen who defies categorization.

Sherry Pie (New York City, NY)

A campy, polished queen who knows her references, Sherry Pie will leave an audience in stitches. And with Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett as her icons, she’s certainly learned from the best.

Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, Missouri)

The Widow is up in the building. A Missouri girl who lives life out loud, this queen can perform the house down … and dance circles around her competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres 28 February on VH1.

