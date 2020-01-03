Here’s your guide to all things RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2020

C’mon 2020, let’s get sickening!

Oh honey, we’re about to enter the most gag-worthy year for RuPaul’s Drag Race to date.

In the first few months of 2020, we’re going to be blessed with another fierce instalment of All Stars as well as season 12, and Mama Ru will be making her Netflix debut in a brand spanking new series called AJ and the Queen.

But that’s not all… see below for your 2020 guide to all thangz RuPaul’s Drag Race.

AJ and The Queen (10 January 2020)

This month, RuPaul will make her Netflix Original debut on AJ and the Queen as Ruby Red, a “bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen” who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s; accompanied by a wise-cracking 11-year-old orphan called AJ. Each episode, Ruby will visit a drag club and perform a “killer musical number” where she will be joined by 22 legendary Drag Race contestants, including: Alexis Mateo, Bianca Del Rio, Chad Michaels, Eureka O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jade Jolie, Jaymes Mansfield, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Katya, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Mariah, Mayhem Miller, Monique Heart, Ongina, Pandora Boxx, Porkchop, Trinity The Tuck, Valentina and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. Ru’s keeping it in the family honey! The Emmy-winner wrote and executive produced the show alongside Michael Patrick King, who is best known for directing, writing and producing iconic HBO comedy Sex and the City, as well as its two spin-off feature films. Josh Segarra (Orange is the New Black) also stars as Ruby’s “dark and dangerous” boyfriend while Katerina Tannenbaum (The Bold Type) will play Brianna, a “clueless hooker” with a deep connection to AJ. Michael-Leon Wooley (Dreamgirls), Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World) and Matthew Wilkas (Bonding) round out the cast.

Drag Race All Stars 5 (early 2020)

It’s been less than a year since both Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck controversially sashayed away on All Stars 4 with $100,000 doollahz each and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, yet it’s ruturning for another fierce instalment. With fan-favourite queens such as Shea Coulee, Jujubee, Miz Cracker, Alexis Mateo and Ongina rumoured to make a comeback, as well as a slight shift in the format which will see lip-sync assassins return each week, this could very well be the best season since All Stars 2. But will they top Read U Wrote U and that infamous Shut Up and Drive showdown between Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna? Whatever the case… no jury and just one winner please.

Drag Race season 12 (early 2020)

Can you believe it’s been a whole year since Yvie Oddly became the 11th crowned queen after slaying with her Professor Quill-inspired headpiece in a lip-sync showdown against Brooke Lynn Hytes? Woo henny, time flies eh? Filmed back-to-back with All Stars 5, season 12 of the regular series is scheduled to premiere in the first quarter of 2020; if it follows in the footsteps of 10 and 11, it should debut on VH1 two weeks after the All Stars 5 finale. Is there such a thing as too much Drag Race? Like Michelle Visage once said, “NO!” So far, there’s been no word yet on who will be competing this season, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see some more sisters, aunts, nieces, cousins and second cousins of previous Drag Race contestants entering the werkroom…

Celebrity Drag Race (early 2020)

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race will air in 2020 for four episodes with 12 celebrity contestants (three per episode). They will vie for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar as well as a cash prize, which will be donated to the charity of their choice. The celebs will be aided by former contestants such as: Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. “Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” said RuPaul. “I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

We’re Here (Spring 2020)

Well halleloo! Drag Race legends Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’Hara have landed their own HBO series titled We’re Here. It will follow the three sickening performers as they “inspire and teach their own ‘drag daughters’ to step outside their comfort zone” whilst travelling across the United States and empowering local communities. Nine Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement: “Drag is about confidence and self expression. We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.” According to Shangela, the series will premiere in Spring. We’re expecting Drag Race meets Queer Eye, so don’t be shocked if this scoops a few Emmy’s.

Drag Race Australia (Spring 2020)

Aussies, start your engines! Drag Race will be exporting its Emmy-winning format down under on ITV Studios Australia and it’s been confirmed to air sometime this year. David Mott, the channel’s CEO, commented: “Drag Race has moved on to being a show that captures the imagination of everyone, no matter their age or gender and we will commence discussing with potential broadcast and streaming partners shortly. It will be one of the most talked about and noisy formats next year.” It’s not been confirmed if RuPaul and Michelle Visage will return – maybe Courtney Act will assume the mantle? All we know for certain is – and we’re speaking on behalf of everyone ‘ere – Kath and Kim must appear in some capacity. It would be nice. It would be different. It would be… unusual.

Drag Race Canada (Summer 2020)

The queens of the North are coming… OFFICIALLY. Last year, Drag Race Canada was confirmed as the latest international spin-off by World of Wonder and Ru. Later, it was ruvealed that season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes will be a permanent judge on the series, making her the first contestant in HERstory to sit on a Drag Race panel. Joining Brooke will be UnREAL actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, who previously appeared as a guest on Drag Race, and Canada’s Next Top Model judge and runway queen Stacey McKenzie. Meanwhile, TV personality and host Traci Melchor will be ‘Canada’s first Squirrel Friend’ on the show, making special house visits to test the queens with some challenges and provide a dose of reality when needed. It will run for 10 one-hour episodes and will premiere on Crave and OUTtv.

Drag Race UK season 2 (Autumn 2020)

Last October, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premiered after years of anticipation to universal critical acclaim and quickly became an international phenomenon with over 10 million requests on BBC iPlayer. The Frock Destroyers even charted within the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart, making Break Up Bye Bye the most successful release from the franchise’s HERstory. The impact! So when it was announced that Drag Race UK will sashay, shantay and stay on the BBC for a second season, it came as a surprise to, well, no one. “This season’s queens proved that Britain’s got charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I want to see more!” Mama Ru said in a statement. “Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!” Kate Phillips, who works for BBC’s entertainment strategy, said the response to the UK series has been “nothing short of dragulous” and that viewers “have really taken the show and the amazing queens to their hearts”. If it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, then season two should air on the channel in late 2020. However, the queens have already been chosen so we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re filming a maxi-challenge as we speak. Our fingers are crossed for EuRuvision, CoRunation Street and Ru’s Women…