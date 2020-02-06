RuPaul and Cecily Strong sissy that walk in sickening SNL promo

RuPaul teaches Cecily Strong how to Sissy That Walk in a brand new promo for his SNL debut.

In the short clip, Cecily – who previously guest starred on the fourth season of Drag Race All Stars as a mentor for the Lady Bunny roast – tries to impress Ru with a sequins “writing dress” before they sashay and shantay into the studio.

They then come across Beck Bennett eating a pizza that J.J. Watt left in his dressing room, which prompts RuPaul to ask, “What’s a J.J. Watt, baby?” Beck answers: “Every day is a chance to grow.” (We’re confused too.)

RuPaul will be making his debut on the series this Saturday (8 February) alongside Justin Bieber (what a combo, eh?) to promote the highly-anticipated 12th season of Drag Race and his brand new Netflix series, AJ and the Queen.

The comedy follows the drag icon as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s, accompanied by a wise-cracking 11-year-old orphan called AJ (played by Izzy G).

Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1 and will include sickening guest judge Nicki Minaj.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

