RuPaul’s Drag Race UK ruveals more sickening season 3 guest judges

The BBC has announced three more guest judges who will be joining RuPaul and Michelle Visage for season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Following the success of season two and last week’s confirmation that the new instalment will be coming on 23 September, excitement for the new edition of Drag Race UK is greater than ever.

Now, the BBC has given fans of the franchise another glimpse into its next edition by ru-vealing some of the iconic guest judges viewers can look forward to seeing.

Being Human star Russell Tovey will join the panel and claimed that he will be a “personal and kind” judge to the queens.

“I felt like I’d won a competition,” Tovey said of being asked to be a judge. “It is such an inspirational show and to be a part of this magical world is sensational!”

Also joining the lineup is award-winning pop legend Lulu, who said she doesn’t need a drag persona because Lulu is already her “alter ego”.

“During lockdown, this was one of the most fun, entertaining, glamorous, camp ways to spend an evening,” Lulu shared. “After watching the show I always felt uplifted….. it was THE BEST tonic!”

Also announced is Derry Girls and Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, who said her drag name would be Kylie Gender – a mix between Kylie Jenner, Kylie Minogue and Clarke Gable.

She said: “One of the first things I had to do on set was walk down the runway and it was terrifying! It was like a dream because I have seen the show so many times as I’m such a huge fan.

“It was absolutely incredible. The first time I saw Ru was when she walked down the runway… it was beyond incredible.”