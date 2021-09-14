RuPaul’s Drag Race UK ruveals more sickening season 3 guest judges

The BBC has announced three more guest judges who will be joining RuPaul and Michelle Visage for season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Following the success of season two and last week’s confirmation that the new instalment will be coming on 23 September, excitement for the new edition of Drag Race UK is greater than ever.
Now, the BBC has given fans of the franchise another glimpse into its next edition by ru-vealing some of the iconic guest judges viewers can look forward to seeing.
Being Human star Russell Tovey will join the panel and claimed that he will be a “personal and kind” judge to the queens.
“I felt like I’d won a competition,” Tovey said of being asked to be a judge. “It is such an inspirational show and to be a part of this magical world is sensational!”
Also joining the lineup is award-winning pop legend Lulu, who said she doesn’t need a drag persona because Lulu is already her “alter ego”.
“During lockdown, this was one of the most fun, entertaining, glamorous, camp ways to spend an evening,” Lulu shared. “After watching the show I always felt uplifted….. it was THE BEST tonic!”
Also announced is Derry Girls and Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, who said her drag name would be Kylie Gender – a mix between Kylie Jenner, Kylie Minogue and Clarke Gable.
She said: “One of the first things I had to do on set was walk down the runway and it was terrifying! It was like a dream because I have seen the show so many times as I’m such a huge fan.
“It was absolutely incredible. The first time I saw Ru was when she walked down the runway… it was beyond incredible.”
What do @nicolacoughlan, Lulu and @russelltovey all have in common?
They're are all going to be guest judges on series three of #DragRaceUK.
Not a joke, just a fact. pic.twitter.com/NYbpgdafYt
— BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 14, 2021
Previously announced judges include actor and comedian Matt Lucas, who will take up the position of the opening episode’s guest judge – an iconic role which has previously been filled by the likes of Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Hurley and Kathy Griffin across the franchise.
Lucas said he brought a “very silly” attitude to the judging panel, explaining that he loves how the show is “a celebration of something which is all too rarely celebrated elsewhere”.
He added: “It was on my bucket list to be on the show, but my years of wearing tights are behind me, so I was both relieved and delighted to be asked to be on the panel!
“I was hugely impressed by the brilliance and invention on the show, and it was one of the most entertaining days I’ve ever had.”
Two time champion of Strictly Come Dancing, Oti Mabuse, will be bringing her dancing expertise to the runway when she critiques the season three queens.
Mabuse is a superfan of the show and said she has seen every single episode since season one of the US edition.
“I adore them,” Mabuse said of the contestants she met. “They’re so funny, so talented but even more than that they are real and it’s beautiful to see them really come out of their shell.”
Also making a guest appearance on the new season is the legendary actress and comedian Kathy Burke, who is best known for playing the flirty loudmouth Linda LaHughes in BBC’s Gimme Gimme Gimme.
Burke revealed that her drag name would be Pam Demic and explained that she was elated to make an appearance on the show because of how “important” it is.
“I’m a big Drag Race fan, so It was absolutely brilliant to meet RuPaul and Michelle Visage – and I loved the very- kind-to-old- ladies’ lighting,” she said.
Season three of Drag Race UK will arrive on BBC iPlayer on 23 September with 12 fierce queens competing to make herstory.