Check out the first bonkers trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

BBC has unveiled the first official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season three.

Set to the beat of Ultra Naté’s classic house anthem Free, the 40-second teaser shows the 12 contestants (with the help of green screen) serving British pub and club excellence as they pour pints and feast on prawn crackers while, of course, serving face.

There’s also a cameo from the one and only Judge Judy as RuPaul tells viewers: “You, my dear, were born to stand out and Mama Ru has an invitation for you. Whip off those slippers, defrost the prawn ring and slip into a Drag Race state of mind.

“Come as you are, or even better, come as you want to be. Because the only person who can judge me is Judy! So shantay you stay. Love who you are and join the party.”

Arriving just seven months after Lawrence Chaney earned the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar, season three will debut on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 23 September.

The 12 fierce entertainers who will sashay into the werkroom are Anubis, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Scarlett Harlett, Vanity Milan, Veronica Green and Victoria Scone.

The latter makes herstory for the Emmy Award-winning franchise as the first ever cisgender female contestant, while Veronica becomes the first competitor to appear on two separate British seasons.

Like the past two critically-acclaimed seasons, which have been streamed over 35 million times on BBC iPlayer, the third season will see the return of RuPaul and Michelle Visage, as well as rotating panellists Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Season three also boasts a sickening line-up of guest judges including Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Steps, Charity Shop Sue and Jay Revell. More will be announced in the coming weeks.

While you wait, check out our exclusive interview with the entire cast here, in which they spill all of the T on this ‘iconic and nuts’ new era of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.