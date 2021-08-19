Exclusive: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK cast spill all the T on ‘iconic and nuts’ season 3

Scarlett: I’m from the Isle of Dogs and I didn’t grow up with much. I really worked hard to get myself to the place that I’m at because I had ambitions as a kid to get out of that kind of working-class lifestyle, even though I still sound like I’m from there and I am, but I really just wanted to lift myself out of that and to show people like me at home that they can do it. It doesn’t have to be drag, it can be whatever your ambitions are. Me sitting in this chair talking to you right now is proof that if you work hard enough, you can land your dream. I never thought I’d be here. I could cry but I’m not going to because I rushed my makeup and I don’t want to look like Carrie.

Vanity: Viewers, if you wish for something and work really hard at your craft, perfect your craft and take those few bumps into the road, you can do it. Listen to me, I’m like Nicki Minaj.

Veronica: Season two, I was the unknown queen and no one knew who I was going into the competition. Season three, everyone knows my name. It’s a completely different dynamic. Navigating my way through that is something that I hadn’t anticipated. I just didn’t realise, ‘Oh wow okay, I’m the name on everybody’s lips walking into the werkroom,’ which makes you feel good in some aspects, but in others it paints a bit of a target on your back!

Victoria: It’s gonna be the viewers at home, event bookers and people who go and watch drag. Hopefully, people will start to put on more diverse line-ups. That’s basically the goal here because we’re missing out on such diverse and delicious line-ups. I do love traditional drag but sometimes it does get very samey. We can enjoy that traditional drag that I love so much, but we can have all these different types of drag as well. Drag kings, drag things, people that have thought of something you would have never thought of before. People go, ‘If you go and see a show, you wanna see a certain thing.’ You don’t know what you wanna go and see. We’re gonna fucking take over the world. Oop, oh wait I can say “fuck”!

GAY TIMES: Drag Race boasts several staple challenges such as the Rusical, the makeover challenge and, of course, the Snatch Game. Did any of you study the competition element of the series before entering the werkroom or did you wing it?

Vanity: No!

Choriza: Absolutely!