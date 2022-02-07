Orion Story issues statement on ‘hard to watch’ Drag Race moment

Orion Story has broken her silence on a controversial moment during the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Season 14 has already been full of chaos and drama, with the fifth episode seeing not one but two queens sashay away.

“Ladies, as you may have noticed Kornbread isn’t here today. She wanted to share this message with you,” Ru told the queens.

The contestants then watched a video message from Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, who informed the group that she suffered an injury during the acting challenge and would not be able to compete any further.

“When I went home and went to sleep, I woke up in excruciating pain and my ankle was extremely swollen,” she explained.

Kornbread went on to say that after seeing a doctor, she was instructed to stay off of her feet for “six to eight weeks”.

After a challenge that saw the queens attempt to create a commercial for “Save a Queen”, a charity raising awareness for first-eliminated queens, Orion Story and Jorgeous were made to lip-sync by RuPaul.

Orion’s wig slipped slightly during the performance, with the 25-year-old also taking off her shoes to help her dance.

“Orion is going home,” one fan wrote on Twitter as the episode aired. “Slipped wig and shoes.”

Another added: “Orion kicked off her shoes… the true sign of death.”

A third said: “Orion’s bunny ears immediately fall off, and not her wig is sliding back. Girl is fallin apart. AND she kicked off her shoes. GIRL WYD?”

In response to the controversy, Orion took to Twitter on 6 February to make things “clear”.

“Y’all let’s be clear,” she wrote, “I didn’t kick my shoes off they fell off.”

It’s unclear if Orion was joking, as she followed her words with an eye emoji which could mean she is joining in on the fun.

Y’all let’s be clear, i didn’t kick my shoes off they fell off 👀 — Orion Story (@TheOrionStory) February 6, 2022

Here’s how Drag Race fans reacted to Orion’s lip-sync and statement:

Orion's bunny ears immediately fall off, and not her wig is sliding back. Girl is fallin apart. AND she kicked off her shoes. GIRL WYD? Jorgeous, meanwhile, is turning the party despite being completely offbeat. This is a hard lipsync to watch.#DragRace S14:E5 — Yves' Pinned Tweet (@AdamantxYves) February 5, 2022

I mean it's season 14 if a Queen said she kicked them off on purpose it's either that she is defending herself from an attacker or possessed — Jonathan Young (@Yusuke_kurama) February 7, 2022

The kicking of the shoes? Yeah…cya Orion. #DragRace — Marcus Baker (@erlkonigkid) February 5, 2022

You clearly can tell how they fell off 😭😭😭but damn the split got me gagging — Sam (@sam_penate) February 6, 2022

Orion Story really tried so hard to beat Jorgeous that you could see poor girl boy hair omfg #DragRace pic.twitter.com/nNDim5UiqL — Rihanna is PREGNANT (@wiz_thcreator) February 5, 2022

Orion throwing off her shoes when those were the only things left secured on her body — Xman (@XKpopman2y3d) February 5, 2022

shoes off, Ms. Orion is gone #dragrace — buzz on faggie (@itsfentanyl) February 5, 2022

And fuck…Orion lost her wig and shoes…no girl… pic.twitter.com/32RSczlxwQ — Christine🌹 (@latinxmsw) February 5, 2022

Shoes or no shoes Orion was going home 😭😭😭 from the time Jorgeous ruffle them ostrich feathers at the start of the song i say ok bet daz it for the next one 😭😭😭 — Keegs The Cupcake Plug👨🏽‍🍳 (@_redrasta) February 6, 2022

Jorgeous done mopped the floor, but I think Orion kinda held her own… Until she took off them shoes 😔 — Pierpaolo (@piccioli_) February 5, 2022