Two queens sashay away on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race continues with its shocking new episode that featured not one but two queens sashaying away.

Last week, the girls were split into two groups and tasked with creating super teasers for season 14.

The episode also featured superstar Jennifer Lopez, who gave inspiring words to the girls ahead of their Night of 1000 JLo’s runway challenge.

In the end, Alyssa Hunter was asked to go home after losing the lip-sync and chocolate bar save.

After Alyssa’s elimination, the queens entered the workroom to decompress from the events of the last episode.

Kerri Colby, who faced off against the Puerto Rican queen, was visibly shaken after winning the lip-sync.

“I’m really not too excited with where I’ve been in this competition. I want to be a strong player here,” she said in a confessional.

“I know what the judges wanna see now. So if they want monster and they want scary Kerri, they about to get scary mother f**king Kerri. Period.”

With Alyssa’s goodbye message wiped from the mirror, the remaining queens headed to the couches to praise Angeria Paris VanMichaels on her second maxi-challenge win.

“Well, I know how Angie’s feeling. $5,000 richer!” Deja Skye exclaimed.

To which Angeria responded: “Bitch, it’s the most money I done ever had at one time.”

Even though the girls celebrated the Atlanta-based queen, some expressed disappointment with their places in the competition.

In a confessional, Bosco described Angeria as one to beat, stating: “I need to amp it up. I need to be putting those points up. I need a W.”

Kornbread “The Snack” Jete echoed similar sentiments when Kerri asked how she was feeling.

“Um, I’m good. It’s just I’m one of those people, I’m hard on myself and I do feel like there is more that I can do,” she said.

As the queens de-dragged, Lady Camden announced that she had “some redemption” to do.

“I have not won any maxi-challenges yet, and I want to. But I need to find a way to really pop in this next week’s challenge,” she said.

The next day, the remaining queens entered the workroom feeling refreshed and inspired.

But after getting settled around the table, the girls realised that Kornbread was nowhere to be found.

Mama Ru then entered the room to deliver the unfortunate news surrounding the queen’s absence.

“Ladies, as you may have noticed Kornbread isn’t here today. She wanted to share this message with you,” Ru explained.

The contestants were then treated to a video message from Kornbread, who informed the group that she suffered an injury during the acting challenge.

“When I went home and went to sleep, I woke up in excruciating pain and my ankle was extremely swollen,’ she explained.

Kornbread went on to say that after seeing a doctor, she was instructed to stay off of her feet for “six to eight weeks.”

“So, unfortunately, this is the end for me in season 14,” she concluded.

But before officially signing off, Kornbread shouted out Kerri, Jasmine Kennedie and Willow Pill.

“Miss Kerri, keep fighting honey, keep showing them how gorgeous you are and you can be a monster too girl. I’ve seen you when you wake up in the morning,” she said.

“Jasmine Kennedie, baby, just listen. Aint not hard feelings over here and I know you gonna talk enough for the both of us. And lastly, my good buddy Willow, you make sure you take care of yourself first. You continue to have fun and continue to be weird and throw those flip flops in the trash.”

After the emotional news, Mama Ru informed the girls that they would be split into three teams with the help of the sensational Pit Crew.

“To randomly divide you into three teams. You need to do some dirty dancing with the Pit Crew,” Ru explained.

The queens were then tasked with choosing a balloon to pop while grinding on the beloved helpers.

Of course, hilarity ensued when straight queen Maddy Morphosis attempted to pop the balloon.

With each queen divided into three colour-coded teams, Mama Ru brought out former Drag Race competitors Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield, and Kahmora Hall.

“Now queens, for this week’s maxi-challenge, you need to create a public service announcement for the Save A Queen organisation,” she explained.

“Save a Queen’s mission is to raise awareness of first-eliminated queens, who feel overlooked, underestimated and just a little bit constipated.

“Now, each team has to tell the story of one of these legendary ladies in the form of a personality-driven rhyming commercial parody.”

Wasting no time, the three teams got to work with their respective legendary queens.

For Team Tempest, the group decided to poke fun at her age, which was a controversial topic during her season.

Team Jaymes planned to highlight the titular queen’s big wigs and failed cheerleading performance.

In terms of Team Kahmora, the queens touched on her long make-up process and famous “rooting for you” line.

After each group solidified their ideas, the queens headed to the studio to film with Michelle Visage. While most of the girls found their stride during filming, some queens struggled to land their lines and comedic timing.

The girls opened up about their performances the next day while getting ready for the forthcoming runway challenge.

“Being safe twice made me feel really insecure. In this challenge, I felt like I did a good job,” Lady Camden said.

On the other side of the workroom, Jasmine expressed her worries regarding her performance.

“I definitely think I have to worry a little bit today, I’m not gonna lie. Just because how I was last week and kind of being the same now,” she explained.

The episode took an emotional turn when Willow Pill opened up about her stenosis medical condition.

She revealed that at 15-years-old she received a kidney transplant from her brother. But even with the procedures, her muscles are starting to atrophy.

“It sucks being 26-years-old and feeling like it’s like this decline from here,” she said. “It’s like I’m supposed to be in, like my prime and I feel like my body is like disintegrating.”

Angeria and Kerri then showered the young queen with praise for her bravery and perseverance.

After the heartwarming moment, the queens headed to the main stage to show off their hilarious PSA’s and “Spring Has Sprung” runway looks.

In the end, Bosco was named the maxi-challenge winner – which resulted in Orion Story and Jorgoeus in the bottom. The two queens then performed a lip-sync to the song My Head and My Heart by guest judge Ava Max.

After an electric performance from both queens, Jorgeous ended up on top and was asked to stay in the competition.

Orion was then given one last chance of survival by opening her chocolate bar to see if she had the golden ticket.

Unfortunately, it was just a chocolate bar and Orion was officially sent home.

In next week’s episode, the queens will be tasked with creating “unforgettable” looks from mysterious glamazon boxes. Legendary actress Taraji P Henson will also be filling in as the guest judge.