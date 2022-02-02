Nyle DiMarco joins cast of “iconic” Queer as Folk reboot

Nyle DiMarco is the latest actor to join the cast of the upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.

Last year, Peacock (an NBC-owned streaming platform) revealed that it will be creating a new version of the British drama.

It will serve as a revival of the series created by Russell T. Davies, which revolved around three gay men living in Manchester.

The success of the original show spawned an American reboot that was set in Pittsburgh and aired on Showtime in the early 2000s.

Despite being a groundbreaking show for the LGBTQ+ community when the American version started airing in 2000, it faced fierce criticism for primarily focusing on white characters and straight actors playing gay roles.

The reboot recently confirmed that Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Fin Argus and Ryan O’Connell will be joining the fresh take on Queer as Folk.

Grace will play a non-binary professor as they navigate the transition from punk to parenthood, with Sibilly being a lawyer who is not doing as well as it may seem.

Way is said to be a charismatic but sometimes chaotic person who fears commitment but finds a reason to stay in New Orleans when tragedy strikes his community.

Argus is going to be a cocky teenager whose confidence fails to live up to his real-world experience, which he does not have much of.

O’Connell will depict a pop culture fanatic with cerebral palsy who is ready for independence.

Jesse James Keitel will also appear as a trans, somewhat-reformed party girl who is struggling to be an adult.

DiMarco is the latest name linked to the series and is set to play a charming graduate student.

“Hyper excited about joining the Queer As Folk reimagination along with the amazing cast and the incredible team behind this iconic show,” he wrote on Instagram on 1 February. “Coming to you on @peacocktv!”

The actor made history as the first deaf contestant to win America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars and has since produced the Netflix short film Audible, as well as Deaf U.

Set in New Orleans, the new rendition will follow a diverse group of friends who see their lives turned upside down when they experience a devastating tragedy.

The show currently has no confirmed release date, though is expected to air sometime in 2022.