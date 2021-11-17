Munroe Bergdorf and Tayce co-host iconic queer pop culture MTV series

MTV has announced a camp new show that sees LGBTQ+ celebrities discuss the iconic pop culture moments that shaped their queer experience.

Hosted by activist Munroe Bergdorf and Drag Race UK star Tayce, Queerpiphany released its first episode with guest Nick Grimshaw on 11 November.

Chatting with Tayce and Munroe, Nick opened up about gay representation on In Bed with Madonna as the trio shared a cocktail.

The star-studded lineup continues throughout the digital series, with the second instalment seeing Tia Kofi discuss John Paul and Craig’s gay storyline in Hollyoaks.

“I had a heterosexual best friend and we sort of were having a similar energy and our friends spent a lot of time referring to us as John Paul and Craig,” the Drag Race UK contestant tells the hosts. “We had the occasional little smooch among other things.”

Tia continues: “I think it was quite important for me, ‘cause I was sort of exploring myself and learning about my own feelings at the time. And being able to watch people who were playing the same sort of age that I was, and experiencing the same thing was super, super important.”

Queerpiphany’s third episode will see Becky Hill talk about being outed and how Willow from Buffy provided her with her queer awakening.

She says: “I was kind of semi-outed on Twitter, which I was quite here for, luckily, ‘cause that could’ve gone one or two ways. But no, I was totally ready for this whole stage of my life, I feel so much more happier that I can call myself queer and be in this space now.”

Also making appearances will be Florence Given, Riyadh Khalaf and Travis Alabanza.