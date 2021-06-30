My Queer Faves with Drag Race UK icon Tayce

Since rising to fame on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, where she placed runner-up, Tayce has slain the mothertucking industry with numerous high-fashion editorials and campaigns. Her latest sees her collaborate with fashion brand Nasty Gal for her first ever capsule collection, inspired by the “rebellious attitude” of Glam Rock and the star’s “unyielding confidence, boundless magnetism and ability to transform every pavement into a runway”.
The collection is stun, of course, and the photos? In the words of Tayce, “The cheek, the nerve, the audacity, and the gumption!” While we had her on the phone, we asked the legendary queen about her favourite queer things as part of our new series, which kicked off in Pride Month with British singer-songwriter L Devine. From Lady Gaga’s most divisive (and misunderstood) album to one London’s most popular LGBTQ+ venues, here Tayce has listed eight of her queer faves.
Your fave queer anthem is…
Let’s go with I Am What I Am [Gloria Gaynor] or MacArthur’s Park. [Starts singing I Am What I Am] It’s a bop!
Your fave queer artist is…
Grace Jones. I know she’s not specifically LGBTQ+ but she’s a massive inspiration in the community and a massive inspiration to me. It’s Grace Jones. Honey! What more is there to say? She’s everything I want to be and more.
Your fave queer album is…
Let’s go with… ARTPOP. Yeah. [After being told about Lady Gaga’s infamous tweet about not remembering the album, Tayce went on to say…] No! She must be joking! Oh my god. Maybe she was high on something. Yeah, we’ll go with ARTPOP. It’s Lady Gaga, hello?
Your fave queer film is…
I was asked this question today! I don’t have a favourite film that is LGBTQ+. I honestly need to sit down and watch some gay movies. I’m not really a movie person, I’m a series person. I don’t have the attention span to sit and watch a three-hour long movie that’s got camp old Eiffel Tower’s in the background and people being melancholy, crying on each other. I like fun! I like having a good time! I’ve only seen bits and bobs of a few but they’re just very emotional. I’m a very upbeat person, I can’t have that ruining my day!
Your fave queer show is…
Glee! I resonated with that so much when I was in college because it was out at the same time. I would come home at the end of the day after doing the same things I would watch them do in that show, and I resonated with Kurt being very gay and flamboyant. My college was half sports and half dramatic arts, so it was very easy to bump into the jocks of the place, it was very similar vibes.
Your fave queer venue is…
I’m gonna go with The Glory. I love The Glory, you always have a good time in The Glory. I would say Her Upstairs because I would perform there like, four years ago, but it shut down quick mama. So, we’re going with The Glory – the last one standing.
Your fave queer on-screen romance…
Oh! On-screen romance… Kath Day and Kel Knight? I would go with Sharon and Kim. Nah. I’ll go with… Oh my god, Angel and that fit guy she was with on Pose? Lil Papi! Let’s go for them.
Your fave queer activist…
Let’s go for Lady Phyll because Black queer Pride, hello? Honey, she’s been doing it for years and she’s always fighting her corner. And she’s camp! Have you ever seen her? She’s such a good time and has such amazing energy. She’s always at the forefront supporting Black lives and that means a lot to me. She’s a really nice and friendly person, I love her. All day, baby!