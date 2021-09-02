Tia Kofi on her 80s inspired EP and Drag Race UK season 3 making herstory

Following the huge success of her debut single Outside In, her Cahill-assisted collaboration Look What You’ve Done and Loving Me Like That, all of which received praise from critics, Tia Kofi has launched an assault on the charts with her first ever EP.

Part 1: The Damage is a five-track collection of 80s-inspired dance-pop bangers inspired by a “massive breakup” from in-between filming the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Within hours, the EP skyrocketed to the top three on UK iTunes – cementing Tia’s status as one of the biggest drag artists in Britain. In the words of her season two sister, “Not a joke, just a fact.”

Here, we catch up with Tia to discuss the story behind the EP and her incredible cover of Chantelle Houghton’s critically-reviewed pop anthem I Want It All, as well as Victoria Scone – her drag daughter – making herstory as the first cis female on Drag Race UK.

Tia, this is a big week for you. How are you feeling?

It is! It is a very big week for me. I’m super excited about everything. We’re rehearsing and doing new arrangements with the songs, which is gonna be gorgeous. I just can’t wait, it’s my own show!

Congratulations on this EP, it’s absolutely incredible. How does it feel to finally get it out into the world?

It feels really great, and it’s like a dream come true. I’ve been gifted this platform and all these amazing people who have been really supportive throughout. Now to be able to share the music we’ve been working so hard on is incredible.

I’ve seen so many people on social media rallying behind your music. The gays are loving it.

This is why we do everything in the first place. It’s the reason that I started drag, to entertain the queer community. Then to go on Drag Race and to do that on an even bigger scale, and now to release my music and have people be so supportive of it, it’s just such an incredible feeling. I hope that everyone continues to enjoy it and be entertained.

We have to talk about I Want It All, a cover of Chantelle Houghton’s iconic fake pop anthem from Celebrity Big Brother. Why did you decide to cover this song?

Oh my god, isn’t it camp? Honestly, Big Brother has been such a massive part of my life growing up. The first series came out when I was 10 and I wasn’t allowed to watch it because it was naughty. I watched it anyway. There was a contestant on it called Mel who was mixed race and I had never, at that point, seen anyone who looked like me and my sister before, so I felt really represented by it. Then there were LGBTQ+ people, like series two was won by Brian [Dowling] who is a gay man. In those formative times as a young queer person, it truly was an access point to see people who looked like me and represented my heritage and sexuality. It had such an impact on me, so I just genuinely wanted to do an homage to something that made such a massive difference to my life. And then I went on a reality TV show myself, do you know what I mean?

Has Chantelle heard the song yet?

I will be doing everything in my power to make sure Chantelle hears it. I hope she likes it. Do you know what? I might even do a music video for it and get her in. How about that? Chantelle? Are you listening? Are you there? Are you reading this? It would be so camp. Maybe we could do a reunion with everyone from that series, see if Jodie Marsh and George Galloway wanna hang out…

This EP is part one, and it’s full of heartbreak bops. What is the story behind it?

When we had that break in filming, I had a massive breakup. It was a four-year relationship. That was pretty heartbreaking and really difficult to recover from, but it came out through the music. I always call myself the Dua Lipa of drag and I’ve got a feeling that might be some gentlemen out there who’ll be listening to a couple of lyrics in some songs being like, ‘Oh, yeah. That’s me.’ This first EP is all about heartbreak but the second one – because there will be a second one, yes it’s already in the works – will be about fixing the damage, as it were. It’s like an album in two halves, really. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this first chunk and then wonder what the resolution is going to be for the second. We’re telling stories through music!