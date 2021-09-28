Jonathan Bailey is looking for love in Bridgerton season 2 teaser

The first preview for season two of Bridgerton has arrived and shows Jonathan Bailey’s character’s ongoing search for love.

The teaser was shown on 25 September during Netflix’s TUDUM fan event with Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton on the show, seen confused over who he loves.

Playing Kate Sharma, actress Simone Ashley is set to arrive in the new episodes that will see Anthony attempt to marry her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

Despite this, Bailey’s character is seen taking a liking to Kate, something which is sure to be a source of drama in the upcoming season.

“We left [Anthony] at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen said of what fans can expect from season two.

The first look trailer previews a scene between Kate and Anthony, showing that the latter may have met his match.

“Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship,” she tells him. “I shall bid you goodnight.”