Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel opens up about BIPOC and LGBTQ+ representation

All hail queen Golda Rosheuvel!

If you’re like the millions of people that have fallen in love with Netflix’s Bridgerton series then you are well aware of Golda Rosheuvel and her iconic portrayal of Queen Victoria.

On top of delivering top-notch acting, Rosheuvel is a beacon of representation as both a black woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview with Page Six, the actress opened up about the importance of her character and representation.

“For a long time now stories had been told by the privileged.

“And I think it’s time that the door has opened and the time is now that the door is being opened by people of colour, black and brown people, Shonda Rhimes, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Coogler,” she stated.

Rosheuvel also acknowledged that the “journey isn’t over” for black representation in entertainment.