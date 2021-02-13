Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel opens up about BIPOC and LGBTQ+ representation

All hail queen Golda Rosheuvel!
If you’re like the millions of people that have fallen in love with Netflix’s Bridgerton series then you are well aware of Golda Rosheuvel and her iconic portrayal of Queen Victoria.
On top of delivering top-notch acting, Rosheuvel is a beacon of representation as both a black woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community.
In an interview with Page Six, the actress opened up about the importance of her character and representation.
“For a long time now stories had been told by the privileged.
“And I think it’s time that the door has opened and the time is now that the door is being opened by people of colour, black and brown people, Shonda Rhimes, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Coogler,” she stated.
Rosheuvel also acknowledged that the “journey isn’t over” for black representation in entertainment.
“Then to be able to create a space where you can have a black queen in the highest-watched period drama on Netflix, you can have that to be able to break down the boundaries to make the space for black and brown people to be in a lavish, sexy, scandalous, beautiful representation of life. The journey is not over but it’s definitely going in the right direction.”
Since its premiere, Bridgerton has been praised for its diverse and inclusive casting.
Rosheuvel also opened up about being a gay woman in the entertainment industry.
“There’s not a lot of us around who are gay, female, black and I’m very privileged and blessed to be one of them. I’m not saying that I speak for a community, I’m a small voice in that community.
“But I think each of us who has a small voice creates something big and something wonderful for the next generation to see themselves and be proud of… I’m very proud of who I am,” she concluded.
You can stream Bridgerton and watch the amazing Golda Rosheuvel shine as Queen Victoria on Netflix.